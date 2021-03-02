No. 4 Illinois dismantles No. 2 Michigan behind smothering defense

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini still have an uphill climb to win the Big Ten, but if they finish a game or two behind Michigan in the loss column, their fans will likely be heard from on the topic. The Wolverines are scheduled to play three fewer games than Illinois, and the size of this blowout — without Dosunmu — will resonate. Dosunmu has missed the past three games with a broken nose, but the Illini have won them all.

Michigan: It's only one game, and the Wolverines had been remarkably consistent in their dominance of the Big Ten this season — but Michigan looked so lacking in energy and offensive poise Tuesday that it will be interesting to see the team's response later this week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This is a tricky one to evaluate. Michigan may drop behind No. 3 Baylor. Illinois could certainly pass Michigan as well after this game, but the Illini still have four more losses than the Wolverines. Plus, both Michigan and Illinois have more tests to come before the next poll.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini play at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.