No. 5 Illinois basketball game against UT-Martin canceled after positive test in Skyhawks program

Underwood said there was no thought to try to find a new opponent on such a short turnaround — the game was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday — because not every team is on the same COVID testing protocols. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 are the only conferences that do daily testing. Generally, Underwood said, there would roughly be a 72-hour window between a cancellation and another game to try to shoehorn a game into the schedule.

But his focus remains on playing Big Ten games, where every team operates on the same testing procedures. Illinois' first scheduled conference game is Dec. 15 at home against Minnesota with just two nonconference games — Duke and Missouri — remaining on the schedule. Underwood has been a proponent of Big Ten-only games simply for the testing protocols.

"If there is a positive we know how to handle contact tracing," Underwood said. "With these non-league games, we don’t know how to handle any of that so we cancel the game. We can’t afford to have guys out 21 days.

