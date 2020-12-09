No. 6 Illinois takes lessons from loss to Baylor into statement win against No. 10 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Brad Underwood woke before his team's breakfast in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning. That meant he had time to get some steps in to clear his mind ahead of another top-10 clash in a six-day span.
Underwood walked for 3.2 miles around North Carolina, undoubtedly chilly and with a mind full. The No. 6 Illinois men's basketball team was more than 12 hours away from a game that could plant its flag in the heart of the conversation of the elite teams in college basketball.
He got back for the team breakfast, did his pre-game radio hit, got an ache on his plantar fascia worked out by the team's trainer — Underwood is an avid walker — and went back out for another walk, this of the 4.2-mile variety. More time for Underwood to dissect everything heading into the game.
Underwood was there for the team shootaround, COVID-19 testing and pre-game meal. The Illinois head coach got one more look at his final notes for a showdown against No. 10 Duke, showered, got on a bus and watched his team pick up an authoritative 83-68 win against the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
It was a similar routine to Underwood's foray around Indianapolis six days prior, before Illinois (4-1) lost to a loaded Baylor team that's ranked No. 2 in the country for a reason, or several. This time there was a different vibe at shootaround, a kind of presence that didn't exist in Indianapolis. The Illini were too tight in Indianapolis, almost presenting itself as a team that hadn't been on that kind of stage before.
If Illinois lost against Baylor, there had to be a lesson to come from it, Underwood insisted. Consider it lesson learned and teachings applied.
“It’s a really bad feeling," Underwood said of losing. "I wanted our guys to understand that feeling. We needed to understand it and we needed to understand why we had that feeling. It was attention to detail, attention to scouting report, execution. We were much better (Tuesday) in executing our sets and I’m really proud of that against their pressure."
Twice in his postgame press conference Underwood mentioned the attention to the scouting report. They executed their changes to their ball screen defense, they made sure Duke big man Matthew Hurt had to work for his 3-pointers (0 of 6) and if he was getting shots at the rim, he had to get them by going through Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. That pressure Baylor applied last week? That helped against Duke.
Illinois made extra passes, it balanced its scoring with six players in double figures: Ayo Dosunmu (18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists), Cockburn (13 points, 8 rebounds), Andre Curbelo (12 points), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (11 points) and Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams, who each had 10.
The Illini had extra time to prepare after Saturday's game against University of Tennessee-Martin got canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Skyhawks program. Illinois tried to simulate a game on Saturday and dove into preparation for Duke.
"We’re bad losers," Dosunmu said. "We don’t like to lose, especially with the talent we have. After the game got canceled, we had had a lot of time, a lot of preparation to get better and we went hard. We did what good programs are supposed to do: Bounce back. We looked over what we did wrong and what we need to get better at and we prepared for Duke."
There were warts Illinois will have to clear up before a game against a surging Missouri team on Saturday in Columbia. Eighteen turnovers isn't ideal. But the rest of the box score shows exactly what Tuesday night was: A dominant win.
Illinois shot 58 percent from the field, 63.6 percent on 3-pointers, out-rebounded Duke 37-33, had 13 assists on 29 made field goals, held Duke to 40.3 percent shooting and 22.7 percent on 3-pointers. The Illini attacked transition and executed in the half-court.
The Illini led by double figures for all but 4 minutes, 59 seconds of the game with 4:07 of that coming in the first 4:07 of the game. Duke never got closer than 10 points in the second half and Illinois led for 39:12, with the game only tied twice for a total of 48 seconds: Once at 0-0 and once at 2-2.
"We’re just an average team that’s very young that has to get better," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "... We got beat by a team that’s better than we are and older, more mature. They kind of imposed their will on us. We’re just not as good as they are."
The last time Illinois won at Cameron Indoor Stadium? Dec. 2, 1995 when that Illinois team snapped Duke's 95-game home win streak against non-conference opponents. It's the first non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron against Mike Krzyzewski in his 41 seasons at Duke.
Less than 30 minutes after all of that, Underwood sat looking into a Zoom screen, processing what happened and understanding how the win legitimized this program at this point in time. He recapped his day from the walk to the win, closing with, "And now here we are."
So where is here? In the elite of college basketball, where Underwood has long insisted Illinois belongs.
“We just came into Cameron Indoor and found a way to win," Underwood said, wearing a slight smile.
