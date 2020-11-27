No. 8 Illinois escapes upset bid against Ohio

Dosunmu had no interest in Illinois (3-0) being the casualty of an upset. With Illinois' backs against the walls and trailing by one point with seven seconds left, he got the ball on an inbound and went on a straight-line sprint down the court, assisted by a screen at half court by Williams.

Late Thursday night, after the team's quick film session, Dosunmu dove into film at home thanks to an app developed by assistant coach Stephen Gentry and graduate assistants Neel Ganta and Kwa Jones that delivers the playbook, scouting report and tendencies to his phone.

Dosunmu had been monitoring Ohio since seeing the Bobcats on the schedule and knew what was coming. He knew there was a 1-2-2 press coming his way, or at least expecting the Bobcats to pick him up full court when he got the ball. Seven seconds left? He knew that was an eternity. Williams set a screen and Dosunmu broke to the hoop to set up the game-winning free throws.

“I knew once Da’Monte set the screen on the four-man, it was going to be an open lane for me going to the rim," Dosunmu said. "When you’re down one you never want to settle unless you have to but I had enough time to put pressure on the rim. That’s what I lift weights for. I just tried to get there and get a good shot for our team, try to help us win the game."

