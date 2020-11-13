No. 8 Illinois makes multi-team event, game vs. No. 2 Baylor official

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three home games and Baylor contest join road games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at No. 9 Duke on (Dec. 8) and Braggin' Right at Missouri (Dec. 12) in the current Illini schedule. One remaining non-conference game, as well as the full Big Ten slate, will be announced when finalized.

Baylor is coming off a 26-4 campaign and second-place finish in the Big 12 at 15-3. Coach Scott Drew's team ended the 2020 season ranked fifth in the AP poll.

Wright State was 25-7 last season and won the Horizon League title with a 15-3 league record. The Raiders are coached by Scott Nagy, whose father, Dick Nagy, was a longtime Illinois assistant under Lou Henson. Scott began his coaching career as an Illini graduate assistant and was part of the Flyin' Illini run to the 1989 Final Four.

Ohio, under the direction of second-year coach Jeff Boals, was 17-15 overall and 8-10 in the MAC last season.