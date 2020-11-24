No. 8 Illinois opens season with sky-high expectations on Wednesday against North Carolina A&T

"For us to have the season we want to have, from start to finish, we have to start the tone for the season, set the tone for the world to know to let the world know what type of time we're on," Dosunmu said. That's what we look forward to doing: Making every winning play, diving on the floor, taking charges, making open shots, playing together, playing tough."

This took time and it wasn't always pretty. The accolades are nice and by all accounts warranted, but they're the tip of the iceberg of what Illinois has plans to do. What's left to accomplish or to prove? Where to start?

"There's so much more for us to prove," Dosunmu said. "We haven't accomplished anything yet, realistically. We're 0-0, we have no stats, nothing. We haven't accomplished anything. It's all outside noise. We love it, we welcome it, we know the team we are but we still have to prove it and it starts (Wednesday) with North Carolina A&T.