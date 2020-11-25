No. 8 Illinois opens the season with a dominating win over North Carolina A&T

CHAMPAIGN — The only celebration in the State Farm Center when Trent Frazier drilled in a 3-pointer from the right wing late in the second half came from his teammates spaced out behind him on the bench.

The shot was cause for celebration, after all. It was the 17th 3-pointer of the game for the Illini, a new program record for most in a single game, that led to a 122-60 blowout of North Carolina A&T on Wednesday afternoon in the team's season-opener.

The most hyped team in Champaign in 16 years opened the season with a bang but with no fans in the arena to hear the sound. No. 8 Illinois (1-0) fired on all cylinders from its shooting to its defense to its 31 assists as a team.

Ayo Dosunmu, in his quest to lead Illinois to a national championship after withdrawing from the NBA Draft, had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to record his second career double-double.