No. 8 Illinois opens the season with a dominating win over North Carolina A&T

CHAMPAIGN — The only celebration in the State Farm Center when Trent Frazier drilled in a 3-pointer from the right wing late in the second half came from his teammates spaced out behind him on the bench.
The shot was cause for celebration, after all. It was the 17th 3-pointer of the game for the Illini, a new program record for most in a single game, that led to a 122-60 blowout of North Carolina A&T on Wednesday afternoon in the team's season-opener.
The most hyped team in Champaign in 16 years opened the season with a bang but with no fans in the arena to hear the sound. No. 8 Illinois (1-0) fired on all cylinders from its shooting to its defense to its 31 assists as a team.
Ayo Dosunmu, in his quest to lead Illinois to a national championship after withdrawing from the NBA Draft, had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to record his second career double-double.
Freshman Adam Miller also had 28 points and knocked down six 3-pointers. His 28 was a program record for an Illini freshman in their debut, passing Brandon Paul who had 22 points against SIUE on Nov. 12, 2010. Miller was 10-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-8 on 3-pointers, which was just two behind tying the record for most in a game.
The two Chicago Morgan Park graduates almost outscored North Carolina A&T on their own accord in what was a dominant wire-to-wire win to open a three-game multi-team event that acts essentially as a tune-up for a Dec. 2 game against No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis.
Kofi Cockburn, who also eschewed a professional career, had his 13th double-double in 32 career games, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Illinois' 3-point barrage was a welcomed sight for a team that struggled mightily from 3-point land last season, finishing 294th in the country at 30.9 percent — a farcry from the 54.8 percent the team shot on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
