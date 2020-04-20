Okaw Valley graduate Dustin Yoder named Southeast Missouri State assistant men's basketball coach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Dustin Yoder has spent the last 14 years either playing basketball or being a manager, video coordinator — and for the last three years — an assistant coach.
Yoder, a 2006 graduate of Okaw Valley, recently moved up the ladder in his basketball career, becoming an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State — an NCAA Division I school in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Yoder was previously the associate head coach at Division II Cal State San Bernadino the last two years.
"Anyone that knew me growing up knew I wanted to be a basketball coach at the highest level possible,” Yoder said. “Basketball is my first love. It is a dream come true and I am really excited about it.”
Yoder was hired by the new SEMO coach Brad Korn, who replaced Rick Ray. SEMO was 7-24 overall, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference this year.
I still have higher dreams,” Yoder said. “This is one of the things I sought to do when I left high school, and to be able to be an assistant at the Division I level is very thrilling. I am looking to do more also.”
Yoder and Korn worked together for three years at Kansas State, where Yoder was a graduate assistant under former Illinois coach Bruce Weber.
“He was the director of operations my first year and we hit it off," Yoder said. "He has a great family and I was young and kind of became his adopted son. His wife, Kristin, would make us food and we spent a lot of nights watching games.
"I really learned a lot of basketball from him and tough of him as my mentor when I was out there."
Yoder and his fiancé, Keziah Zavala, plan to move from San Bernadino, where they were 30 minutes from a ski resort and 45 minutes the other way from the beach, to Cape Girardeau in the next month or so.
“We can take another month,” Yoder said. ”With the COVID-19 pandemic I can do everything from home. So, we don’t have to get there right away.”
Yoder is also excited to be only four hours from his hometown of Bethany, though being a college basketball coach takes up a lot of his time.
“The time you spend in working with college basketball players it is hard to maintain a close friendship with people from home and/or friends and family,” Yoder said. “When you become a mentor for the kids they become a huge part of your life. The parents depend on you, too. I love building relationships with the kids and their families.
"We do get a day off occasionally and I could run back to Bethany then or they could visit us. I used to spend time at EIU when I was at Illinois with friends and look forward to being back there.”
At San Bernadio, Yoder helped this year's team to a 21-8 record and the team's first Division II national tournament in six years. The team went 16-6 in the California Collegiate Athletic Conference (fourth place) after having its first winning season in some time in 2018-19 going 14-14 overall and 11-11 in the CCAC.
"Dustin has been a self-starter his whole basketball and coaching career to this point," Korn said. "We will value Dustin's work ethic and understanding that no task is too small in order to get the job done for our program."
Yoder said his main duties will be “recruiting first and foremost and a huge part of it is just building relationships so that the kids can trust you and that will make them more willing to run through a brick wall for you. Scouting is another big part.”
Yoder said San Bernadino had not had that many winning seasons.
“Me and my coach (Andy Newman) were going crazy the first year because we were not used to losing that many games," Yoder said. "We took a big step this year and were ranked in the top 25 in the nation. Even though I am leaving this place they will have three returning starters and two off the bench. They will be even better next year. I am not going when there is trouble coming. They are set up to have a successful year next year. It wasn’t hard to sell a kid on California. It is a tough league. You could get a mid-major transfer who wanted to live in California for a year. Recruiting was much easier than it was in Texas"
Yoder was an assistant at the University of Texas Permian Basin (UPTB) in 2017-18, where he helped the team reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history and a school-record 26 wins. UPTB was Yoder’s first coaching job after serving four years as the video coordinator for Weber at Kansas State and one year as a grad assistant.
“I would watch eight or nine games of our opponents and find tendencies and what they would run on offense and defense, ect.” said Yoder.
Yoder was instrumental in helping K-State to 100 wins and three NCAA Tournament appearances in those five seasons, one of which included the school's first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship in 2012-13.
Yoder said Corn called him when he was hired at SEMO. He said Corn had over 300 texts and 180 missed calls.
“That was people trying to get the job,” said Yoder of the assistants position. “I think we are a great fit. He knows I will be loyal and loyalty is a big part of the profession with so many guys trying to break in. He knows I will run through a brick wall for him. We talked a few times before I was hired.”
Korn said: "Dustin is a hard worker who has connections throughout the country. He has been involved and had a huge hand in winning cultures at every stop he has made in his five years as an assistant coach."
Yoder graduated from Illinois in May 2011 with a degree in Kinesiology. He completed his master's degree in College Student Development & Academic Advising from Kansas State in 2014.
Yoder, a former JG-TC All-Area player, initially went to Kansas State in August 2012 after one year as an assistant coach at Parkland Junior College in Champaign. Previously, he spent three years (2008-11) as a student manager for Weber at Illinois, including working as head manager in 2010-11.
Prior to enrolling at the University of Illinois, Yoder was a two-year letterwinner at Lake Land College in Mattoon under Cedric Brown and Hall of Fame Coach Jim Dudley.
At Okaw Valley, Yoder played under Mike Reynolds. His senior year, the Timberwolves went 25-4 and the 6-0 guard earned special mention Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors, averaging 14.2 points per game.
