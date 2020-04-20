Okaw Valley graduate Dustin Yoder named Southeast Missouri State assistant men's basketball coach

"Dustin has been a self-starter his whole basketball and coaching career to this point," Korn said. "We will value Dustin's work ethic and understanding that no task is too small in order to get the job done for our program."

Yoder said his main duties will be “recruiting first and foremost and a huge part of it is just building relationships so that the kids can trust you and that will make them more willing to run through a brick wall for you. Scouting is another big part.”

Yoder said San Bernadino had not had that many winning seasons.

“Me and my coach (Andy Newman) were going crazy the first year because we were not used to losing that many games," Yoder said. "We took a big step this year and were ranked in the top 25 in the nation. Even though I am leaving this place they will have three returning starters and two off the bench. They will be even better next year. I am not going when there is trouble coming. They are set up to have a successful year next year. It wasn’t hard to sell a kid on California. It is a tough league. You could get a mid-major transfer who wanted to live in California for a year. Recruiting was much easier than it was in Texas"