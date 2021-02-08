 Skip to main content
Postponed Illinois men's basketball game against Nebraska rescheduled
Postponed Illinois men's basketball game against Nebraska rescheduled

Illinois Indiana Basketball

Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) dribbles during the first half against Indiana.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten announced three schedule updates for postponed games for the Illinois men's basketball team.

The game originally scheduled for Jan. 13 at Nebraska has been rescheduled for this Friday at 6 p.m. in Lincoln, Neb. 

The Illini's trip to Michigan State, originally scheduled for Jan. 23, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in East Lansing. 

Nebraska's visit to the State Farm Center that was originally scheduled for Feb. 24 will now take place the final week of the season — between March 2 and March 4 — and the confirmed final date will be announced soon.

Illinois' game against Michigan, originally scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 11, is the one remaining postponement that has not been rescheduled as of yet. 

