Report: Illinois to play Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Though much of the basketball schedule remains in the unknown, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein dropped a big bit of news on Thursday.

According to Rothstein, Illinois will travel to Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which have been previously reported to happen Dec. 8-9. No schedule has been released yet, with the season set to begin on Nov. 25.

A game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Duke would likely be a game of two teams ranked in the pre-season Top 10 and it would be the first meeting between Illinois and Duke since Nov. 20, 2007 at the Maui Invitational where Duke won 79-66.

