Report: Illinois to play Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Report: Illinois to play Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Ayo Dosunmu and the Illini will play against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

CHAMPAIGN — Though much of the basketball schedule remains in the unknown, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein dropped a big bit of news on Thursday.

According to Rothstein, Illinois will travel to Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which have been previously reported to happen Dec. 8-9. No schedule has been released yet, with the season set to begin on Nov. 25.

A game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Duke would likely be a game of two teams ranked in the pre-season Top 10 and it would be the first meeting between Illinois and Duke since Nov. 20, 2007 at the Maui Invitational where Duke won 79-66.

The Illini last traveled to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 2, 1995 for a 75-65 win. The two teams have played seven total times, and Duke has won five of those games.

Illinois is also reported to host multi-team event Nov. 25-27, though the team has not confirmed that report. According to a report from CBSSports' Matt Norlander, that multi-team event will be a three-game round robin with Ohio, Wright State and North Carolina A&T.

Illinois is widely regarded as one of the top teams in not only the Big Ten, but college basketball thanks, in part, to the return of junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn. The Illini return seniors Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams, junior Giorgi Bezhanishvili and add freshmen Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins. CBS Sports ranks Illinois as No. 6 in the preseason ranking.

Duke is perennially a powerhouse under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils rank No. 8 in the CBS Sports pre-season rankings.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

