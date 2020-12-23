Slow start leads to big win for No. 18 Illinois over Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu may never be welcomed back to Happy Valley by Penn State fans.

Last year he returned from a one-game, injury-driven absence and hit a game-winner against the Nittany Lions, ending a four-game win streak — a win that had the Illini red hot entering what should have been the postseason.

For his encore, Dosunmu helped Illinois climb out of an ugly 15-point deficit and took the game over in the second half in an 98-81 win on Wednesday night.

Dosunmu finished with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and had 21 of those points in the second half. He hit floaters, lay-ups and free throws, and was the consistent offensive force for No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1)

Illinois threatened to turn in a Christmas clunker to start the game, falling behind 19-4 with a listless defense and cold shooting. But the wizardry of freshman point guard Andre Curbelo and his passes to big man Kofi Cockburn helped the Illini slowly erase the deficit. Cockburn had 23 points and six rebounds and didn't miss a shot in the first half. Curbelo, who avoided foul trouble that has hurt him, had 15 points and 8 assists.