The key to No. 12 Illinois' sixth-best offensive efficiency in the country? 'We can pass.'

Head coach Brad Underwood's Oklahoma State team ranked first in adjusted offensive efficiency in 2017 (126.0) and last season's Illinois team was ranked No. 38 (110.9). That Oklahoma State team didn't have an interior presence like Kofi Cockburn, but it was littered with strong shooters around the perimeter.

The common thread?

“We can pass," Underwood said. "Truthfully, at the end of the day having IQ guys who can pass. If you look at all the top teams; you have to have shot makers, yes, but if you can’t pass you can’t play offense. It gets really hard. Everything becomes off the bounce and baskets aren't assisted and so on and so forth. ...

"We didn’t have a low-post scoring threat, but we could really, really shoot it and we could really pass it. That’s the one similarity and it’s helped our shooting this year, is our ability to pass. We’re able to do that with IQ and feel and deliver the ball at the right time and get guys easy baskets. That’s the one common thread."

The Illini are 20th in the NCAA and second in the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging 87.3 points.