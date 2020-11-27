The story of 'JetLife' and how it pushes Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu

CHAMPAIGN — Fan by fan, Lou Henson Court began to fill up inside the State Farm Center on Feb. 5, 2018. There was a celebration to be had, after all.
Somewhere in the middle of the madness was Ayo Dosunmu, the star of the postgame interview on ESPN after the Illini beat then-No. 9 Michigan State behind Dosunmu’s clutch 3-pointers down the stretch.
Since then, he’s become a local figure in Champaign and is known around town — and the college basketball world — simply by his first name: Ayo.
That night was one of the early building blocks in Illinois becoming the No. 8 team in the country less than two year later. As fans flooded the floor, Dosunmu leaned into them, wrapped his arm around whoever was near and smiled. He pressed his index, pointer and middle finger into the middle of his hand and extended his thumb and pinky finger outwards.
As the celebration raged on, Dosunmu’s hand told a story of “JetLife,” the tale of a life gone too soon and Dosunmu’s insistent desire to never let it be forgotten.
•••
Darius Brown was two years Dosunmu’s elder and was closer to the age of Kube Dosunmu, Ayo’s older brother. But there was a bond between Ayo and Brown. They shared a passion for basketball and a desire to push one another beyond any bounds they thought existed.
Ayo’s father, Quam Dosunmu, coached and mentored Brown on the basketball court. When they didn't share a team, they watched each other to scout how the other ticked, and to try to find any sliver of a competitive advantage. The Dosunmu family keeps a tight inner circle, and Brown was part of it.
“He had that same desire that I had,” Ayo said. “He had that work ethic. He was a great kid to be around, a great person to be around. He never complained. He was always graceful. I just loved to be around him. We had great times.”
Weekends were scripted. Quam would pick up Brown on Friday night for weekend stays at the Dosunmu house. Basketball, video games and food. On Mondays, Quam took Brown home and the countdown to the following weekend officially started.
"Him and Ayo, they just became like this,” Quam said, middle and pointer fingers close together. “They just talked basketball. They played basketball.”
•••
The conversation is still hard for Quam Dosunmu to have, and the memories of the day are impossible to escape.
At the time, he worked in Northbrook and lived in Country Club Hills, meaning he had a specific path to take home at a specific time to avoid traffic. It just so happened he had a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 2011, meaning his drive home would take longer. He was supposed to pick up Brown that afternoon, but after a 12-hour day, Quam needed a power nap. After the nap, he told Darius, he'd come pick him up.
“I remember telling him, ‘Stay in the house. I’m coming to get you. I just need a little sleep,'" Quam said. "He was like, ‘I got you coach.’"
Meanwhile, Ayo and Brown continued to talk via Facebook Messenger about getting together later that evening. Anyone who knew Brown knew he loved basketball, and while waiting for Quam, he went to Metcalfe Park to play and pass time.
After awhile, Ayo quit hearing from Brown, but he didn't think much of it.
While Brown was at Metcalfe Park, Brown was caught the line of gunfire between two rival gangs and was shot in the neck. He was taken to Cormer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago, where he died that night at the age of 13.
Quam woke from his attempted nap with several calls and messages on his phone. He couldn't bring himself to listen and turned on the news. He saw reports of a young child shot in the park.
His stomach dropped.
“I called my wife and I was like, ‘I’m getting this bad feeling. I don’t know what it is but something’s wrong,'" Quam said. "My whole body started shaking."
Quam and Jamarra Dosunmu, Ayo's mother, drove to the hospital. Quam described it as a scene from a movie with players and parents lining the streets and the hallway in support of Brown. The Dosunmu boys stayed at home.
When Quam saw Brown, he broke down crying. He and Jamarra had never dealt with a tragedy like this and now they were tasked with explaining the inexplicable loss to their two sons.
“My dad came in and said, ‘Darius was shot.’ I got out (of the shower) and my heart dropped," Ayo said. "I was like 10 years old so I had never been through a time like that, hearing somebody got shot, especially at that age.
“I can’t even explain. I was so young. It hit me at that time. It was very heartbreaking."
Jamarra said telling her sons was painful. The saving grace that was Ayo and Kube had each other to talk to, to lean on. If they needed, they always had their parents to go to.
Still, Brown's death was hard for Ayo to grasp. Jamarra remembers her youngest son in denial, continuing to send Brown messages and hoping for a response that would never come.
“To date it was one of the hardest things we’ve had to do, to come home, sit down and listen to Ayo say, ‘It doesn't make sense. I just got off the phone with him,'" Jamarra said.
•••
Brown was an undersized guard who flew through the air on his way to the rim after using his Allen Iverson-esque crossover. His handle was simple and popular.
He pressed his index, pointer and middle finger into the middle of his hand and extended his thumb and pinky finger outwards. His hand looked like a jet, just as Brown did when he flew through the air.
After Brown's death, Ayo wanted to keep his memory alive. Within his close circle, "JetLife" became that tribute. Ayo, Kube and all of their friends made the jet signal with their hands to celebrate Brown's life.
“He was going like a jet," Ayo said. "It was a symbol like living life free with no regrets, just enjoying life. When he died I just carried on his legacy and keep his legacy going on."
As Ayo's platform grew from Morgan Park to the University of Illinois, so too did the opportunity honor Brown. As far as high school and college athletes go, Ayo gives a master class on using his platform and spreading the message in the exact way he wants it spread.
Every social media post is followed by the hashtag, "#JL4L"or JetLife for Life.
The JOURNEY STARTS TODAY!!! #JL4L https://t.co/ic7PmDPl7A pic.twitter.com/VDJMkNgLEr— Mr WhyNotMe (@AyoDos_11) November 25, 2020
“I promised his mother I was going to help push his name, keep his name living — to see the Orange Krush, see a lot of people throwing up JetLife, see a lot of people showing their love, their condolences to me and condolences to his family," Ayo said. "That’s my goal. At the end of the day, I can’t imagine what she went through, knowing she lost her child doing what he loved.
"He wasn’t doing anything wrong. He wasn’t breaking the law. He was just at the park playing basketball. I’m going to keep living for him, keep living for his family. I want his mom to understand how much he meant to everyone. As as I’m living I want to keep pulling his name and keep pushing everything he lived for and what he meant."
When Ayo is introduced in the starting lineup, he makes the jet figure with his hands as an ode to Brown. His number 11 is to honor Brown. This journey to an NBA career is Ayo's to live with his close inner circle, and Brown is still a part of that.
“To keep his memory alive, they kind of kept it alive through that," Jamarra said. "After his passing, Ayo decided to carry on his legacy by wearing his number."
•••
Ayo has grown larger-than-life in Champaign. He's one of the faces of college basketball, on a team that's ranked No. 8 nationally with the highest expectations in 16 years.
Ayo is the last player introduced in the starting lineup, and gets the loudest roar when fans are able to fill the State Farm Center. The Orange Krush student section cherishes his every move.
During one game last season, a member of the student section brought a large, cardboard cutout of the jet hand signal. It's likely the student didn't know Darius Brown and didn't know Ayo outside of his basketball abilities.
But the message that Ayo wants to spread is resonating around Champaign-Urbana, and much further.
Jamarra saw the cutout and sent a message to Brown's mother to share the moment.
“That literally brought me to tears because who would have thought that two little African-American boys who just bonded, had a friendship, and had a common likeness in basketball — they have impacted (people), if only people from Champaign," Jamarra said. "For Ayo to be able to allow (Brown's) legacy to continue on. With Ayo’s future looking as bright as it is and to know that’s going to go even further and who knows what will manifest from that. It’s amazing."
Here's Ayo, his basketball dreams being realized, and his goal to keep Brown's name at the forefront of minds being achieved every day.
This was his plan from the second he stepped out of that shower with a sinking heart. Processing such a heartbreaking loss wasn't easy — in an interview with the Big Ten Network last season, he explained that it took awhile to fight through the repressed thoughts.
Brown wasn't just a childhood friend. He's one of the driving forces behind Ayo Dosunmu.
"The older I got, it became much easier to understand because I realized that he was a blessing he was in my life, and I realized how much he pushed me each and every day," Ayo said.
Every time he's introduced, he'll press his three fingers into his palm and extend his pinky and thumb.
JetLife has landed in Champaign.
