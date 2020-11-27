The story of 'JetLife' and how it pushes Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu

Every social media post is followed by the hashtag, "#JL4L"or JetLife for Life.

“I promised his mother I was going to help push his name, keep his name living — to see the Orange Krush, see a lot of people throwing up JetLife, see a lot of people showing their love, their condolences to me and condolences to his family," Ayo said. "That’s my goal. At the end of the day, I can’t imagine what she went through, knowing she lost her child doing what he loved.

"He wasn’t doing anything wrong. He wasn’t breaking the law. He was just at the park playing basketball. I’m going to keep living for him, keep living for his family. I want his mom to understand how much he meant to everyone. As as I’m living I want to keep pulling his name and keep pushing everything he lived for and what he meant."

When Ayo is introduced in the starting lineup, he makes the jet figure with his hands as an ode to Brown. His number 11 is to honor Brown. This journey to an NBA career is Ayo's to live with his close inner circle, and Brown is still a part of that.

“To keep his memory alive, they kind of kept it alive through that," Jamarra said. "After his passing, Ayo decided to carry on his legacy by wearing his number."

•••