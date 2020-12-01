'This is a legacy game.' No. 5 Illinois prepared for showdown with No. 2 Baylor

“Ayo’s got an unbelievable confidence, which he should have," Underwood said. "He might be the best guard in the country. He’s going to go up against a couple others who are right there with him."

When Dosunmu asked if this was the biggest game of his Illini career, he smiled as if he knew the answer was yes but wanted to show his work to get to that conclusion. There was the loss at home to then-No. 2 Michigan when he was a freshman. That was a big one. There was a home win against then-No. 5 Michigan as a sophomore. Yeah, that one is up there.

"A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to be a top five team and play against the No. 2 team in the country," Dosunmu said. "That’s something that you don’t get a lot of. If you do see it, it’s normally the blue bloods. Baylor’s not a blue blood. Illinois is not a blue blood. To have this intense matchup early in the season with so good and highly ranked teams, it’s interesting.

"You have to seize the moment. You have to enjoy it. You have to embrace everything throughout it because you don’t get to see this a lot."

