Top sports stories of 2020, No. 7: Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn return to give Illinois high expectations

CHAMPAIGN — In less than 24 hours as the calendar flipped from July to August, the expectations for the Illinois basketball team soared.

First it was Ayo Dosunmu who announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Illinois for his junior season on a Friday night with a video that firmly laid out plans to win a national championship. By Saturday afternoon, big man Kofi Cockburn announced he, too, was returning to Champaign in lieu of an immediate professional career.

All of a sudden, the two NBA prospects on the team were back in the fold with a strong recruiting class and the Illini were being compared to the 2005 national runners-up.

