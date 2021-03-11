Tupper: After last year, don't take what we're about to see from Illinois basketball for granted

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

As the Illini prepare for the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and then the breathless intensity of the one-and-done NCAA Tournament, it’s worth taking a moment to do something more than complain about how the Big Ten declared Michigan the undisputed regular-season champion (even though Illinois had two more wins) or to gnash teeth that Ayo Dosunmu was edged out for the league’s Player of the Year award by Iowa’s Luka Garza.

It’s worth taking a moment to be thankful for one of the most thrilling and fun-to-watch Illini basketball teams in the history of the school. Remember, just as we promised to no longer take any season for granted, we were rewarded with this beauty.

It’s worth drawing a deep breath of thanks that we were given both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn playing side by side, named by The Sporting News as two of the 10 best college players in America.

It’s worth a nod of praise to have been able to watch the growth of a mistake-prone freshman who became the person recognized as the best bench player in the Big Ten. The development of Andre Curbelo has been an absolute joy to see.

