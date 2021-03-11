Tupper: After last year, don't take what we're about to see from Illinois basketball for granted

“I will never, ever take that for granted again.”
***
That’s a bold and hopeful declaration that many of us uttered as we moved through the pandemic and realized things we once assumed would always be there were instantly erased.
Close times with friends and family. Dining at our favorite restaurants. Taking in a concert. Jumping on an airplane.
The way the 2020 college basketball season abruptly ended last March, fans immediately felt the sting. After the Big Ten Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament were eliminated as mainstays of our sporting lives, we tasted the emptiness of no longer having something we never imagined we’d be without.
March Madness took on a whole new meaning.
So while this season has been a bit strange without fans in the stands and a schedule jumbled by caution and contact tracing, at least we’ve had a season to observe. And if you’re an Illini basketball fan, it’s been quite something to behold.
As the Illini prepare for the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and then the breathless intensity of the one-and-done NCAA Tournament, it’s worth taking a moment to do something more than complain about how the Big Ten declared Michigan the undisputed regular-season champion (even though Illinois had two more wins) or to gnash teeth that Ayo Dosunmu was edged out for the league’s Player of the Year award by Iowa’s Luka Garza.
It’s worth taking a moment to be thankful for one of the most thrilling and fun-to-watch Illini basketball teams in the history of the school. Remember, just as we promised to no longer take any season for granted, we were rewarded with this beauty.
It’s worth drawing a deep breath of thanks that we were given both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn playing side by side, named by The Sporting News as two of the 10 best college players in America.
It’s worth a nod of praise to have been able to watch the growth of a mistake-prone freshman who became the person recognized as the best bench player in the Big Ten. The development of Andre Curbelo has been an absolute joy to see.
For those of us who at times have been critical of his shooting or his skills, it’s time to bow in appreciation to the job Trent Frazier has done in his senior season. He has saved his best for this moment — defense, shooting, handling the ball and bringing a tone-setting energy level every game.
I didn’t know what kind of player Da’Monte Williams would become, because it was clear from the start he would never have his father Frank’s offensive explosiveness. Instead, he has become one of the most valued role players in a long time, a defensive-minded rebounder who brings toughness and can’t be left alone on the 3-point line.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s bubbly enthusiasm and ambidextrous antics around the basket, Jacob Grandison’s versatility and Adam Miller’s knack for hitting timely 3-pointers have given us an assortment of plays that helped produce 11 victories in the last 12 games, six of them on the road.
It’s almost enough to make us look past Kofi’s painful struggles at the free throw line and this team’s wincing tendency to inexplicably throw the ball to the other team. Those are this team’s potentially fatal soft spots.
What it leaves us with is the best thrill show since the 2004-05 team won its first 29 games and flashed like a meteor all the way to the national championship game.
How far can this team go?
I wish I knew.
The Big Ten Tournament is merely an exercise in how to sweat the one-and-done format. You might not believe this, but many coaches have told me way too much is made of how a team does in the conference tournament.
Former Illini coach Bill Self said the only thing that truly matters is what happens next – in the NCAA Tournament. That is how any team is ultimately judged. The rest is window dressing.
The NCAA Tournament is an unpredictable and unforgiving minefield, and plenty of excellent teams have been toppled by opponents who rose up to enjoy their one shining moment. Every March, that is what holds the nation spellbound.
Remember this: Of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament, all but one will go home with red eyes and regret.
So buckle up and watch closely. And never, ever take this for granted. This season we’re watching an Illini team that has a chance to be the one group that goes home happy.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com