Wagner: The sneakers and the silence, college basketball in 2020

These games feel more like scrimmages, the kind you see in January when you walk into a high school gym in the middle of practice. It’s worth reminding yourself that these games count and that outside of these walls, fans are hanging on every dribble, pass and shot.

But in here, it feels like the slightest noise will have the same impact as a phone ringing in the classroom during a test.

For as strange as it all is, it’s so fascinating to hear the chirping on the court. Last week at the State Farm Center, Ohio’s bench had a beer-league softball level of chirpiness about it. Taunts before free throws were followed by taunts after them. Maybe that will be the norm before long.

Until then, there’s a distinct strangeness about this. Fans have been watching from home — save for some welcoming football teams — since the summer when sports came back.

Big Ten football stadiums have sat largely empty since October, but it’s hard to grasp the reality on that front. The press box continues to hum, business as usual. Outside of Camp Randall Stadium’s press box shaking and rocking during “Jump Around,” we’re largely disconnected from the on-field energy.