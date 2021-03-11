Watch now: A year after the Big Ten Tournament's cancellation, No. 3 Illinois is not dwelling on the past

CHAMPAIGN — The 2019-20 season for the Illinois men's basketball team ended disappointingly before the Big Ten and NCAA tournament even bagan because of COVID-19. At the start of the 2020-21 season, Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood said it would take a lot of work to get the team back to that same level they had reached at the end of the season.
As the one year anniversary of that lost postseason arrives, No. 3 Illinois is preparing for their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup with either Indiana or Rutgers, and Underwood is not dwelling on the past.
"It's a new team, a different mindset and it's too much to think about looking back on something I can't change," he said. "We have been playing for a lot all year, we have accomplished a great deal and we have a lot more to go. We will be waiting for the Indiana and Rutgers winner."
The hard work Underwood knew it would take to get back was assisted by the roster's new arrivals.
"Every team has its different dynamics and personalities. When you put a group of people in a room and you interject three or four more personalities, there is a whole different chemistry and vibe," Underwood said. "We did that with Coleman (Hawkins), Adam (Miller) and Andre (Curbello). It takes a little bit to figure that out and I think we have surpassed where we were a year ago in terms of the level of play we have had here at the end. All you have to do is watch us early and watch us now. It is like two different teams."
With last season's cancellation, only four Illini have Big Ten Tournament experience — Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. As a sophomore, Bezhanishvili shot 81.8% in the 2019 BTT, making 18-of-22 over two games to set the Illini Big Ten Tournament field goal percentage record. Of Friday's possible opponents, Rutgers defeated the Illini 91-88 on Dec. 20 while Illinois beat Indiana in their two meetings.
"One team beat us early and we had two great games with Indiana. In my opinion, they are both NCAA Tournament teams and they have great individual talent. They are both well coached and it will be an interesting game between them," Underwood said. "It is postseason time and it is a great time of year. I think for all basketball fans, coaches and players, it is what we live for and what we truly get excited about."
On Tuesday, Dosunmu was named a unanimous-first team Sporting News All-American and Kofi Cockburn was a second team selection. In All-Big Ten team honors, Dosunmu and Cockburn were first team selections. Andre Curbelo was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and Trent Frazier was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Although Dosunmu was a contender for the honor, Iowa's Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year.
"(Tuesday) was a great day for our program with individual accolades and I could not be prouder for every single guy that got them," Underwood said. "It is a team effort to get those. They were all very well deserved and in Ayo's case, it was unfortunate that he missed those three games because he could have very easily been player of the year. Luka is outstanding and has been a thorn in everybody's side for four year but I'm biased towards Ayo.
"(Ayo) has grown in every facet of his game. He has unbelievable patience and an unbelievable confidence in his ability. When the game is on the line, he goes and makes every play."
Just as Illinois is not technically the Big Ten champion this season but Underwood feels like they are, last year's team didn't play in the NCAA Tournament but Underwood believes they were an NCAA Tournament team. That makes the jump from not being in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 to a potential No. 1 seed this season not quite as dramatic a change.
"Last year, we didn't play the (NCAA) games but I still see the natural progression and this year we are better. I don't see it like a big jump from eight years of not making the tournament and now we have a No. 1 seed," Underwood said. "Any time you are No. 1 seed, you've done a lot of really good things. If that is where we end up, we are worthy of that. It isn't easy because there are 349 other teams that people say we are better than."
The shift from being the hunter as an underdog, to being the hunted as the No. 3 team in the country, is a matter of perspective, Underwood said.
"There is no doubt that we are a great hunter and we are chasing something. We are chasing a lot right now and there is no doubt that we feel that and we prey on that. I create that I want to channel that the right way," he said. "It all a matter of what your perspective is. Some people look at it that they are chasing us because we are the higher seed. What we are chasing is something beyond that. Our goals are set pretty high and we will chase those."
No. 3 Illinois vs. Indiana/Rutgers
WHEN: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 20-6, 16-4; Indiana 12-14, 7-12; Rutgers 14-10, 10-10
OF NOTE: Illinois’ No. 2 seed is its highest since 2009, when the Illini also were seeded second in the Big Ten Tournament. Illinois has earned a double-bye for the second year in a row under the current tournament format. The Illini have never met Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, and are 6-2 vs. Indiana. Illinois has won two Big Ten Tournament championships (2003 and 2005), one of six conference schools to win multiple titles.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.6
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 20.9
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr.8.2
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 4.5
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.3
Indiana
G — Aljami Durham 6-4 Sr. 11.4
G — Rob Phinisee 6-1 Jr. 7.2
F — Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-9 So. 19.1
F — Jerome Hunter 6-7 R-So. 6.3
F — Race Thompson 6-8 R-Jr. 9.3
Rutgers
G — Geo Baker 6-4 Sr. 10.2
G — Paul Mulcahy 6-6 So. 5.7
G — Ron Harper Jr. 6-6 Jr. 15.3
G — Jacob Young 6-2 Sr. 14.5
C — Myles Johnson 6-11 Jr. 8.3
