Watch now: A year after the Big Ten Tournament's cancellation, No. 3 Illinois is not dwelling on the past

CHAMPAIGN — The 2019-20 season for the Illinois men's basketball team ended disappointingly before the Big Ten and NCAA tournament even bagan because of COVID-19. At the start of the 2020-21 season, Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood said it would take a lot of work to get the team back to that same level they had reached at the end of the season.

As the one year anniversary of that lost postseason arrives, No. 3 Illinois is preparing for their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup with either Indiana or Rutgers, and Underwood is not dwelling on the past.

"It's a new team, a different mindset and it's too much to think about looking back on something I can't change," he said. "We have been playing for a lot all year, we have accomplished a great deal and we have a lot more to go. We will be waiting for the Indiana and Rutgers winner."

The hard work Underwood knew it would take to get back was assisted by the roster's new arrivals.