Watch now: After embracing the grind, Da'Monte Williams ready for his senior season at Illinois

“Obviously we’ve been through a lot of downs in my whole four years here but we came in each and every day ready to work," Williams said. "Getting a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament would be big."

Williams gave Underwood and Co. a versatile option last season, playing all over the floor, from two-guard to the four-spot. Earlier this month, Underwood said that Williams knows every position. Though Williams, a 6-foot-3, 215 pounder, only averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, he stayed on the floor for versatility, toughness and defense.

Several times last season Underwood gushed about Williams, particularly his strength in the post. Williams clinched a win over Minnesota with his defense and didn't budge an inch against bigger defenders on the block. He doesn't care which position he plays; if it will expose a mismatch or fit what Underwood needs at any specific time, Williams is all in.

“I embrace it every day," Williams said of his defense. "I come in ready to work and guard whoever the best player is on the opposite team as me. That doesn’t really scare me at all. Just coming in, being ready and locked in so we can all get better."