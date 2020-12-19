Watch now: Another week, another top-10 matchup for No. 6 Illinois, this against No. 10 Duke

CHAMPAIGN — His words left no questions or room for debate. Brad Underwood has been around the coaching ranks for almost three decades. In his eighth year as a Division I head coach , this was an easy question.
Has Underwood ever faced a non-conference schedule quite like the one his team is in the middle of during a COVID-19 impacted year, where there's a heavy premium on even playing games amid a slew of cancellations?
"No," Underwood said. "No. No."
As the schedule-creating process played out — with several changes and more likely coming — No. 6 Illinois found itself in the middle of a three-game gauntlet to round out the non-conference schedule. First there was last Wednesday's loss to No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis in the Jimmy V Classic.
Next up is an 8:30 p.m. game against No. 10 Duke on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The three-game tour de ranked — or nearly ranked — teams wraps up Saturday at Missouri in the Braggin' Rights games.
Underwood wants to play a tough schedule, to iron out the wrinkles of his team before starting in the Big Ten. This stretch, and a win against an Ohio team that looks better by the day, certainly fits his desires.
"Obviously going to Duke, going to Missouri, we’re going to find out how tough we are," Underwood said. "We learn something every game."
Illinois was scheduled to play University of Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, but that was canceled because of positive tests within the Skyhawks' program.
Underwood said the team tried to schedule UConn, which has since turned positive tests, and even reached out to Baylor for a rematch — this time in Champaign. Neither came to fruition. The Illini (3-1) will continue to try to add one more game back to the schedule, most likely against a conference opponent that they play once.
All of that is for another day. Right now, the focus is on Duke and Underwood's first meeting as a head coach against Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Underwood has long told his team that this will be the toughest schedule in the history of Illinois basketball, combined with a 20-game Big Ten slugfest that begins on Dec. 15 against Minnesota.
Last season, Underwood tried to employ the mantra that opposing teams were nameless and faceless. That's obviously a bigger challenge against Duke and Coach K.
“Let’s face it, we’re going to be excited to play Duke," Underwood said. "There’s no challenge getting them ready. If there are, then we need to go join the intramural league when the ARC opens back up. ... When you’re playing at Duke, it’s not going to be the emotion piece of it. It’s going to be Xs and Os and lack of mistakes and execution. That’s where the Dukes of the world have been great for so long, they take everybody's best shot and we’ve got to do that same thing."
The Blue Devils (2-1) have only lost to Michigan State and have yet another collection of talent to make life difficult on anyone. This year's stars range from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, who Underwood says is the closest the team will see to Iowa star Luka Garza, to freshmen Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward, the latter Underwood and Co. tried to land out of Chicago Whitney Young. Don't forget about sophomore forward Wendell Moore, senior Jordan Goldwire or freshman Jeremy Roach.
There's a reason Duke's recruiting class was rated No. 3 in the country by 247Sports.
Illinois still feels like it belongs in these types of games. He circles a 1 minute, 29 second stretch in the second half against Baylor — one that included a 7-0 run — as the reason why Illinois lost. Translation: They were right there against a team that Underwood said is the best he's seen this early in the season.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo relishes these opportunities. He did when he was the lead guard at Long Island (NY) Lutheran High School against a loaded Sierra Canyon team that included Bronny James, son of NBA start LeBron James.
Curbelo isn't advising any young players try to follow his line of thinking, and knows he needs to fix this, but the brighter the lights, the better he is. Even in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium, the wattage will be high.
“I think it’s a good challenge for us," Curbelo said, while noting that Duke was his dream school as a child growing up in Puerto Rico. "I think we have the potential to do really, really big things. We’ve just got to continue to improve, keep getting better, keep working hard. Going out there for 40 minutes, hard all the time."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
