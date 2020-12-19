Watch now: Another week, another top-10 matchup for No. 6 Illinois, this against No. 10 Duke

“Let’s face it, we’re going to be excited to play Duke," Underwood said. "There’s no challenge getting them ready. If there are, then we need to go join the intramural league when the ARC opens back up. ... When you’re playing at Duke, it’s not going to be the emotion piece of it. It’s going to be Xs and Os and lack of mistakes and execution. That’s where the Dukes of the world have been great for so long, they take everybody's best shot and we’ve got to do that same thing."

The Blue Devils (2-1) have only lost to Michigan State and have yet another collection of talent to make life difficult on anyone. This year's stars range from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, who Underwood says is the closest the team will see to Iowa star Luka Garza, to freshmen Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward, the latter Underwood and Co. tried to land out of Chicago Whitney Young. Don't forget about sophomore forward Wendell Moore, senior Jordan Goldwire or freshman Jeremy Roach.

There's a reason Duke's recruiting class was rated No. 3 in the country by 247Sports.