Watch now: As Illinois heads to No. 23 Wisconsin, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood shares his road schedule frustrations

CHAMPAIGN — The frustration that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood feels towards the end-of-the-season schedule his No. 5-ranked team must negotiate before the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament was evident in the pregame new conference on Friday.
"These games don't mean much. They really don't. It would be very easy to say we are the No. 5 ranked team in the country and we are not going to play anymore," Underwood said. "We are a part of something that is much bigger and I try to be all about character. The league has provided these games for us and it is unfortunate because we have done everything COVID correctly to this point. It is unfortunate that we lost three road games and we sat for 10 days. It is unfortunate that we sat for another period of six days and didn't play and now we end the season with all these road games crammed in.
"I think there are a lot of life lessons in this that go beyond (basketball). We are going to show up and play. We cannot make an excuse. Five of six on the road stinks. It's insane in any normal year but we have played better basketball on the road than we have at home. Bring it on."
Illinois finishes its season at No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday, No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday and No. 4 Ohio State next Saturday, March 6. The Badgers enter Saturday's contest well rested, having last played on Sunday in a 68-51 win over Northwestern. Micah Potter led Wisconsin with 19 points off the bench as five players scored in double figures. Illinois beat Wisconsin 75-60 on Feb. 6.
"I fell like the first time we played them, we had a pretty good understanding of what they would do and I think we did a pretty good job in the post," Illini guard Adam Miller said. "We did a good job of locking that down and taking it away from them. We were up huge and that was a big key in helping us grow a lead on them."
With Ayo Dosunmu out Thursday against Nebraska with a facial injury, Miller scored 16 first-half points and fellow freshman Andrew Curbelo had is first-career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with eight assists.
"I'm really proud of our freshmen. On our senior night, I was very nice to see two freshmen really play well and come out of their shell," Underwood said. "We see that those guys can be alphas and in a year when they have been in supportive roles, it was really nice to see that.
"(Last night), we had some of the best possessions I've seen in a long time, in terms of ball movement. Driving it and kicking it. To score 86 and to know Ayo wasn't in that lineup, I was very pleased with last night's performance."
While he has not officially been ruled out of Saturday's game, Underwood said that his status hasn't changed.
"Ayo's situation is no different than it was last night. We will do what is in the best interest of that young man and his career. The doctors will determine (if he can play) and that is where he is at today," Underwood said.
Miller got some tips from Dosunmu while sitting on the bench and he felt more free on the court.
"It was a better feel. I felt a little bit looser. Most of the time I'm feeling like attacking and it is going out there and doing it," Miller said. "I feel like now that (Ayo) is out, I really have to feel like doing it now. I don't want to say that I sat back (before) but it has upped (my attacking) a little. I felt like I stepped up and looked at a little more shoots and a had a little more touches. I was talking taking advantages of (Nebraska's) weaknesses and I think that has been the best for me.
With a more prominent role in these final games of the 2020-21 season, Miller hopes to show what his sophomore season will looks like.
"I'm just growing. I've been trying to grow as a player as much as I can. I'm learning as much as I can," Miller said. "I'm ready to make that push. I want to show my full game. I think next year I will be able to show my play-making skills a lot more. I feel like the pieces are coming together."
No. 5 Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Kohl Center in Madison
TV: ESPN
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 17-6, 13-4; Wisconsin 16-8, 10-7
OF NOTE: Illinois leads the all-time series 113-88 and the Illini have won the last two meetings. The Badgers are 11-4 at home and 5-4 on the road this season. Illinois has reached 13 Big Ten wins for the second straight year.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 21.0
G — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 5.0
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.7
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 4.4
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.7
Wisconsin
G — D'Mitrik Trice 6-0 R-Sr. 9.7
G — Brad Davison 6-4 Sr. 10.5
F — Aleem Ford 6-8 R-Sr. 6.4
F — Tyler Wahl 6-9 So. 3.8
F — Nate Reuvers 6-11 Sr. 9.0
