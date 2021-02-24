Watch now: As senior night arrives for No. 5 Illinois, Brad Underwood believes it is time for Ayo Dosunmu to go to the NBA draft

Dosunmu's last seven days have included recording the fourth triple-double in Illinois program history and another strong performance against Michigan State on Tuesday with 17 points, a team-high nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Spartans snapped Illinois' seven-game winning streak in the 81-72 loss but Frazier excelled, scoring a team-high 22 points and connecting on four 3-pointers. It was the 13th time in his career that he scored 20 or more points and his 239 treys place him fourth on the Illini's all-time list.

"We scream at (Trent) every time he turns down a shot. Trent walks the fine line between wanting to be an unbelievable teammate and being a set-up guy and knowing he is one of the most capable scorers in this league," Underwood said. "He fights that within himself sometimes. For me, as a coach, I want him to shoot the dog gone ball every time he is open because we have all seen those burners that he can get on."

Frazier and Williams both add much to Illinois' defense and Underwood sees their relationship as fundamental to the team's overall chemistry and atmosphere.