Watch now: As senior night arrives for No. 5 Illinois, Brad Underwood believes it is time for Ayo Dosunmu to go to the NBA draft

CHAMPAIGN — During Thursday's final regular season home game for the No. 5 Illinois men's basketball team against Nebraska, seniors and graduate students Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Zach Griffith and Tyler Underwood will be honored.
It could also be the final home game for Ayo Dosunmu, with the NBA draft is likely in his future. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has made peace with that and believes it is time for the standout junior to take that next step.
"I will say this on Ayo's behalf and, honestly, I haven't had a conversation with him about it. Ayo needs to go to the draft. Ayo needs to go," Underwood said. "There is nothing else he is going to accomplish in college basketball that I'm going to do for him. He's turned himself into that guy.
"The decision is obviously for him and his family. Ayo has had an unbelievable year and he's the National Player of the Year, in my opinion. It is one of those deals that he will make the decision based on him. In my opinion, he needs to go."
Dosunmu's last seven days have included recording the fourth triple-double in Illinois program history and another strong performance against Michigan State on Tuesday with 17 points, a team-high nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Spartans snapped Illinois' seven-game winning streak in the 81-72 loss but Frazier excelled, scoring a team-high 22 points and connecting on four 3-pointers. It was the 13th time in his career that he scored 20 or more points and his 239 treys place him fourth on the Illini's all-time list.
"We scream at (Trent) every time he turns down a shot. Trent walks the fine line between wanting to be an unbelievable teammate and being a set-up guy and knowing he is one of the most capable scorers in this league," Underwood said. "He fights that within himself sometimes. For me, as a coach, I want him to shoot the dog gone ball every time he is open because we have all seen those burners that he can get on."
Frazier and Williams both add much to Illinois' defense and Underwood sees their relationship as fundamental to the team's overall chemistry and atmosphere.
"That's the best part of this team. This team smiles and this team has fun and they know how to enjoy themselves," Underwood said. "When you have been through the battles like (Trent and Da'Monte) have, they can laugh certain things off. You learn to understand how things get handled. That's a true friendship and family and that is everything we strive for: To be able to create laughter. It is that brotherhood that you see. Two brothers that fight, two brothers that laugh, two brothers that wrestle."
For senior night, Illinois faces Nebraska for a second time this season. Since Dec. 17, the Cornhuskers are 1-13 with the one victory coming Feb. 14 against Penn State, 62-61. The night before, Nebraska pushed the Illini to the brink at home until Dosunmu won the game in overtime.
As he takes the court one last time at home, Frazier said he will think of the growth he as seen over his four seasons. Illinois improved from 14-18 and tied for 11th in the Big Ten to now be a national top-five team and in contention for a Big Ten title as March approaches.
"It is a blessing and an honor to make it to tomorrow night and to be here four years. It has been a long journey," Frazier said. "Starting where we were at and to now be at this point, it is incredible. To get the program back on the map and to be a part of it is very special. It is bittersweet but going into tomorrow night, I will be walking out there with a smile on my face."
Nebraska at No. 5 Illinois
WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center
TV: Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 16-6, 10-2; Nebraska 5-16, 1-13
OF NOTE: Illinois leads the all-time series 17-8 and Illinois has won the last three meetings. Illinois is 12-2 all-time at home against Nebraska and last lost in Champaign Jan. 16, 2016. Nebraska's Teddy Allen scored 41 points against Penn State on Tuesday, becoming the third Big Ten player to have a 40-plus point game over the past four seasons. The Cornhuskers have knocked down at least eight 3-pointers in each of the last four games.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.8
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 21.0
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.2
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 3.9
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.4
Nebraska
G — Teddy Allen 6-6 Jr. 17.8
G — Dalano Banton 6-9 So. 9.9
G — Trey McGowens 6-4 Jr. 10.4
F — Lat Mayen 6-9 Jr. 8.1
F — Derrick Walker 6-8 Jr. 4.5
