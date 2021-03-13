Watch now: At the Big Ten Tournament, the No. 3 Illinois freshmen finally got to feel the love from Illini fans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois men's basketball team has sacrificed a lot this season.
They rarely see their family and friends to avoid COVID exposure. They don't get the hours of extra sleep that college students crave, due to rigorous COVID testing. All season at the State Farm Center, they played in front of cardboard cutouts and member of the media rather than thousands of cheering fans and fellow students.
But the Illini finally got to experience that rush from those cheering fans during their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals game against Rutgers on Friday.
"It was great to finally see fans to be able to come and support us and watch us play. I was excited," junior Ayo Dosunmu said. "It always gives you extra juice and extra adrenaline. It pushes you to play harder. Seeing the fans there definitely felt good."
For the freshman — particularly Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller, who have seen major minutes — this was the first time to get a taste of the love from the Orange Krush as the Big Ten Tournament is allowing 8,000 fans to attend games.
"They have never played against 15,000 in the State Farm Center. They have never been to Purdue arena when it is packed or Ohio State where it is packed out," Dosunmu said. "It is the first time fans can come and so some players can tend to get anxious and let the game get them out of their mental focus. I told them that we are built for this. We have been playing the whole season and we have done so much to prepare for this moment."
Even with the limited number of fans in the 70,000-seat capacity football stadium was a great improvement for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.
"I can't say enough how nice it was to see all the orange in the stands. Wow, we missed that," Underwood said. "That was pretty impressive from our fan base, as always. I shouldn't be surprised.
"It has been a special year with this group of guys, the character of these guys and how fun they are. It was nice to play in front of them today."
Dosunmu was particularly impressed with Miller's performance in his first college playoff game. Miller, Dosunmu's former high school teammate at Morgan Park, had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 22-point victory.
"Seeing (Adam) respond the way he did. I told him that was great basketball and if you keep doing that, you will be able to hold up a trophy someday," Dosunmu said. "(Adam) was tremendous. I applaud him so much. When you play hard and you play with so much fun and play with so much joy and passion, the ball finds you. Easy dunks, easy layups and easy 3s."
Although it was Miller's first college postseason game, it wasn't the first big game of his career with Dosunmu.
"We won a (2018 Class 3A) state championship together. We won together and we played tough games together," Dosunmu said. "I know he is a tremendous piece to help us accomplish our goals. Seeing him out there having fun and talking to the crowd, it was exciting."
Kofi closing in
Kofi Cockburn scored 18 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds on Friday, recording his 16th double-double of the season.
The 16 double-doubles ranks second in the NCAA this season and Cockburn is tied for the fifth-most in Illinois single-season history. If he continues his double-double pace, he could set the program's double-double record. Currently, Skip Thoren has the record with 20 double-doubles in a season which he achieved in both 1964 and 1965. Don Freeman had 18 double-doubles in 1966 and Ken Norman had 17 in 1987.
'A proud dad moment'
With less than a minute left against Rutgers, Tyler Underwood unloaded on a deep 3-pointer in what would be the Illini's last bucket in the 90-68 victory. It was his first 3-pointer of the season and it made his father smile.
"It was a proud dad moment. We see that every day in practice. (Tyler) pisses the hell out of all our starters when he makes those shots," Brad Underwood said. "Tyler is a good player and it is good to see him knock one down. He runs the scout team every day and does a great job and his impact is just as monumental as Ayo's is in different ways."
Tyler Underwood from BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA.— JohnJohnZelenika (@JohnZelenika) March 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/cliWGvQ0c5