Watch now: At the Big Ten Tournament, the No. 3 Illinois freshmen finally got to feel the love from Illini fans

For the freshman — particularly Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller, who have seen major minutes — this was the first time to get a taste of the love from the Orange Krush as the Big Ten Tournament is allowing 8,000 fans to attend games.

"They have never played against 15,000 in the State Farm Center. They have never been to Purdue arena when it is packed or Ohio State where it is packed out," Dosunmu said. "It is the first time fans can come and so some players can tend to get anxious and let the game get them out of their mental focus. I told them that we are built for this. We have been playing the whole season and we have done so much to prepare for this moment."

Even with the limited number of fans in the 70,000-seat capacity football stadium was a great improvement for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

"I can't say enough how nice it was to see all the orange in the stands. Wow, we missed that," Underwood said. "That was pretty impressive from our fan base, as always. I shouldn't be surprised.

"It has been a special year with this group of guys, the character of these guys and how fun they are. It was nice to play in front of them today."