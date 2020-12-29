Watch now: Ayo Dosunmu on a tear through first 10 games for No. 15 Illinois

The reality is that right now Dosunmu exists on a different plane than most other players in the college basketball world. He scored 18 of Illinois' final 25 points on Saturday to close out against Indiana and had 30 points for the second straight game. That led to him being named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.

"The bottom line is Ayo played MVP level," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "(He) made every big play for them. When you have that guy you can go to at the end of the game like that, makes a problem for everyone else."

Dosunmu is averaging 24.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He's the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 44 assists, and he's third in the nation in scoring.

He's the first Illini player with consecutive 30-point games since Kevin Turner from Dec. 30, 1997-Jan. 3, 1998. Dosunmu is one of three players in the nation to have at least three games of at least 30 points, joining Iowa's Luka Garza (five) and Minnesota's Marcus Carr (three).

Dosunmu’s three 30-plus-point games are the most by an Illini player since Malcolm Hill had four in 2015-16.