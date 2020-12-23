Watch now: Brad Underwood 'disappointed with lack of consistency' on defensive end for No. 18 Illinois

“I’ve been disappointed with our lack of consistency on the defensive end," head coach Brad Underwood said. "I think that’s very obvious. When you shoot 54 percent, 60 percent from 3, you should win. I don’t care where you play or who you play, you should win."

If the No. 18 Illinois (5-3, 1-1) wants to leave Happy Valley on Wednesday night with a Big Ten road win against Penn State (3-2, 0-1), defense will be key. Illinois has bounced back after its three losses with convincing wins. After losing to Baylor, Illinois won comfortably at Duke in the next game. The Illini followed a loss at Missouri with the Minnesota trouncing. Now, another bounce-back game awaits.

"As vets, we haven’t been holding ourselves accountable on the defensive end and leading our younger guys with mistakes," said senior guard Trent Frazier. "They see us making mistakes so they think it’s OK. That’s where we’ve got to come in and hold ourselves accountable and just be assignment-sound for 40 minutes. Not making mistakes and playing hard.

