Watch now: Brad Underwood 'disappointed with lack of consistency' on defensive end for No. 18 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — There couldn't have been a more stark contrast in defensive performances than Illinois' most recent two games.
Last Tuesday, the Illini throttled Minnesota in the State Farm Center behind a stellar defensive effort that held the Gophers to 27.5 percent shooting and 25 percent on 3-pointers. Illinois was dialed into its scouting report and both Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu took on the responsibility of making life difficult for Minnesota star Marcus Carr. Things were humming on that end.
Against Rutgers five days later? Not so much. The Scarlet Knights shot 47 percent from the floor, 40 percent on 3-pointers, hit 25 of 36 free throws and sent Illinois home with a loss. Rutgers' 1.25 points per possession were the most the Illini have given up against a high-major program all year.
The kicker? Illinois played well enough offensively to notch a big road win against a top-25 team.
“I’ve been disappointed with our lack of consistency on the defensive end," head coach Brad Underwood said. "I think that’s very obvious. When you shoot 54 percent, 60 percent from 3, you should win. I don’t care where you play or who you play, you should win."
If the No. 18 Illinois (5-3, 1-1) wants to leave Happy Valley on Wednesday night with a Big Ten road win against Penn State (3-2, 0-1), defense will be key. Illinois has bounced back after its three losses with convincing wins. After losing to Baylor, Illinois won comfortably at Duke in the next game. The Illini followed a loss at Missouri with the Minnesota trouncing. Now, another bounce-back game awaits.
"As vets, we haven’t been holding ourselves accountable on the defensive end and leading our younger guys with mistakes," said senior guard Trent Frazier. "They see us making mistakes so they think it’s OK. That’s where we’ve got to come in and hold ourselves accountable and just be assignment-sound for 40 minutes. Not making mistakes and playing hard.
“The same loose balls we were getting back in March before the season ended, we’re not getting right now. That’s where we have to grow in that area. Obviously we have a lot of young guys but we have a lot of vets as well. Us vets, we have to pull those guys along and show them how you really win games on the road."
According to KenPom, Illinois actually has a better defensive efficiency (91.9) than it did last season (93.7), but Underwood's expectations on defense are high. It's not just the three freshmen— Coleman Hawkins, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller — who are committing defensive lapses. Even the veterans like Ayo Dosunmu, Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have had their share.
Illinois' three losses are against teams with a combined 17-0 record, which certainly doesn't help. But the defense remains a frustrating element of the game for Underwood.
"I know what our weaknesses are," Underwood said. "I know what we have to get better at. You can’t make those mistakes continually in a conference season when we don’t have the non-league season. That’s where I want us to be better. I’m a glass half empty guy most of the them when it comes to basketball. I want us to be better. My expectation is very high."
Underwood said it's not simply defense, which ranks No. 35 in the country in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, but the effort plays. Most Big Ten games, Underwood said, come down to two possessions or lest. Diving on loose balls, extra rebounds, transition defense, live ball turnovers all add up and matter deeply in Underwood's basketball culture.
In losses, missteps in those areas have been a common thread.
“Right now we’re just not playing hard enough," Frazier said. "I think that’s the biggest situation right now. We’re not responding to teams punching us in the mouth. That’s going to be one of the biggest things this year for the season. We’re going to be top 25 all year so everybody wants a piece of us.
"Everybody is looking at us as a team to get at to get a win because they see we’re soft, I guess. I think the biggest thing right now is us being able to show who we are and showing other teams what we’re about on that side. Most importantly, playing harder. We’ve got to dive on those loose balls, 50-50 balls, rebounding and just punishing people on the glass. We’ve just got to come out with way more effort."
