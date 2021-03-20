Watch now: Central Illinois fans root on No. 2 Illinois at the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Buening has been on the fan roller coaster with the Illinois men's basketball team this season.
Buening, from Effingham, and his three sons — Gavin (13), Landon (13) and Paxton (7) — have seen worrisome lows and dizzying highs this year with the Fighting Illini.
With fans not allowed at the State Farm Center, the group has had to travel out of state to Missouri and Indiana to follow their favorite team. They saw the 81-78 loss to Missouri in the Braggin' Rights game and then experienced the overtime thriller last Sunday that gave Illinois the Big Ten Tournament championship over Ohio State. The group made the trek back to Indianapolis for Illinois' NCAA Tournament first-round game against Drexel.
"We got to go to the Missouri game, which was a very disappointing drive home and we were also in Indy last weekend. We have been very lucky to be able to see them play," Buening said. "Last weekend was great and last Saturday's game against Iowa was fantastic, too. Hopefully they just continue it and make this last a couple more weeks. It is an exciting time to be an Illinois fan."
Buening and his sons typically attend each Illini home game. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been challenging to get used to on every level, with Gavin and Landon also playing in their own school season.
"It has been tough. These guys have just started their junior high season and it is completely different with facemasks during games and limited fans," Buening said. "This has just been pretty cool that we have been able to see this great team play."
Last minute tickets
Kim Ward, her husband and her son, Cain Snyder, make it to each home game in a typical season, but they had not been able to take in a game this season yet.
"We haven't been able to see the Illini since last February. I have been checking all week for (NCAA Tournament) tickets and they have been outrageously priced," Ward said. "Somehow I checked Facebook on Thursday afternoon on the Chief Illiniwek Facebook page and they said there were tickets going for $49-$69 apiece. We got on right away and went out and bought some."
Although they haven't been able to see them in-person before Friday, their passion for the team hasn't wavered.
"It has been frustrating not being able to be there in person because the season has been so great and they have played so great," Ward said. "We have watched every game on TV but that was the closest we could get.
"My favorite moment of the season was when we went to Michigan and beat them and, of course, when they beat Iowa. The rivalry games are always big."
Decked out in his No. 11 jersey, Snyder, aged 11, couldn't wait to see Illinois standout and USA Today Player of the Year Ayo Dosunmu in action.
"My favorite player is Ayo. I like his style of play and his personality. He's basically good at everything on the court. He is such a great player. When he goes to the NBA, I will be his fan," Snyder said before tipoff on Friday. "I don't know anything about Drexel but I think they (the Illini) are going to win by a lot. I am very confident."
While Gavin Buening likes Dosunmu, Landon Buening picks Illinois center Kofi Cockburn as his favorite player.
"I like Kofi. I like that he dunks it a lot. I hope we win today. I'm pretty confident they will," Landon Buening said before the game.
The idea of how the State Farm Center would be rocking in their support of the nation's No. 2 team is something Buening wishes he could have shared with his sons.
"The State Farm Center would have been crazy. These guys were babies the last time we were fairly decent. In '04-'05 they were not around and it would have been great to have these guys experience how it used to be with the Orange Krush going crazy and waiting for hours and hours just waiting to get into the stadium," Buening said. "Hopefully (Illinois head coach Brad Underwood) has that turned around next year and years to come we can see the same thing."
Although the NCAA Tournament games might be the final ones for Cockburn and Dosunmu, Michael Buening thinks the Illini can continue this success next year.
"I think they will be able to sustain it. Watching (freshman Andre Curbelo) play is amazing. He is doing things that hardly any freshman can do," he said. "His ball handling and his decision making is unbelievable for a freshman. It is a pretty exciting time to be an Illinois fan. I think great things are go come. They are here now and I think they are going to stay."
