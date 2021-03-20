Watch now: Central Illinois fans root on No. 2 Illinois at the NCAA Tournament

"We got to go to the Missouri game, which was a very disappointing drive home and we were also in Indy last weekend. We have been very lucky to be able to see them play," Buening said. "Last weekend was great and last Saturday's game against Iowa was fantastic, too. Hopefully they just continue it and make this last a couple more weeks. It is an exciting time to be an Illinois fan."

Buening and his sons typically attend each Illini home game. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been challenging to get used to on every level, with Gavin and Landon also playing in their own school season.

"It has been tough. These guys have just started their junior high season and it is completely different with facemasks during games and limited fans," Buening said. "This has just been pretty cool that we have been able to see this great team play."

Kim Ward, her husband and her son, Cain Snyder, make it to each home game in a typical season, but they had not been able to take in a game this season yet.