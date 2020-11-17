Watch now: Coleman Hawkins finding his role for No. 8-ranked Illinois

"I’m not really for the attention, just getting things done and doing what (Illinois head coach Brad Underwood) wants me to do, doing what the team wants me to do and get trusted by them and then coming into the game and help the team win."

He's plenty OK with flying under the radar in this recruiting class. He's got confidence in his game and knows how to find whatever role he needs to find on a team.

As a senior, he played alongside Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech) and Jalen Green (skipped college for the G-League ahead of his NBA career). Hawkins has ceded the spotlight before. Instead of getting caught up in that, he tried to understand his role on the team. He knew the spots Burnett and Green wanted to get to on the floor and how to get the ball to them.

“It helped me really find my role with what I do best, making passes for them and not really worrying about what I have to do offensively," Hawkins said. "Maybe my offense is setting the ball screen for them and that’s my assist. That, too, also helped me find my role."