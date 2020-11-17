Watch now: Coleman Hawkins finding his role for No. 8-ranked Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois basketball recruiting class of 2020 usually revolves around two names: Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo.
They're four-star guards who have gotten plenty of hype since — and long before — signing with the Illini. Lost at times in the conversation is three-star forward Coleman Hawkins, a 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Sacramento, Calif. who played basketball at national powerhouse Prolific Prep.
Hawkins is a good shooter, a good passer and wants to continue to grow on defense and be a key rebounder for No. 8 Illinois, which opens its season on Nov. 25 against North Carolina A&T at the State Farm Center.
"I let people say what they want to say," Hawkins said. "I let people talk about who they want to talk about. Deep down, I know who I played against. I know what I can do. I know the things I can do to help impact this team. Some people might not know that. I’m getting better everyday. Come in, impact the team, that’s my main focus.
"I’m not really for the attention, just getting things done and doing what (Illinois head coach Brad Underwood) wants me to do, doing what the team wants me to do and get trusted by them and then coming into the game and help the team win."
He's plenty OK with flying under the radar in this recruiting class. He's got confidence in his game and knows how to find whatever role he needs to find on a team.
As a senior, he played alongside Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech) and Jalen Green (skipped college for the G-League ahead of his NBA career). Hawkins has ceded the spotlight before. Instead of getting caught up in that, he tried to understand his role on the team. He knew the spots Burnett and Green wanted to get to on the floor and how to get the ball to them.
“It helped me really find my role with what I do best, making passes for them and not really worrying about what I have to do offensively," Hawkins said. "Maybe my offense is setting the ball screen for them and that’s my assist. That, too, also helped me find my role."
He's learning the same of current teammates Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn. In the process of learning what they do well, Hawkins is able to see how he fits into the team and what his role can be. In his vision, his role this year is coming off the bench, giving good minutes, rebounding and distributing the ball, and helping alleviate some of the pressure off of Illinois' talented group of guards.
"Be able to pop, hit 3s, make open shots, come into the game and be trusted by my teammates and the coaching staff to come in, make shots and do what I have to do defensively as well," Hawkins said. "I think defense is going to be a big part of my playing time this year."
He was Underwood's first verbal commitment of the 2020 class and played at Champaign Centennial High School during a regular-season tournament, in which Underwood and the coaching staff attended. True to his audience, Hawkins signed his National Letter of Intent at Papa Del's during that trip.
Basketball is in his family. His father, Rodney Hawkins, played at San Diego State from 1987-1988. Rodney Hawkins, Coleman said, didn't try to live vicariously through his son. He imparted knowledge and let Coleman learn the game. All the while, he told his son that eventually, his time to shine would come.
When practices began last month, Underwood spoke highly of Hawkins.
“He’s been terrific," Underwood said. "Coleman gives us a luxury we haven’t had. He probably, at some point of his career, will probably be a small forward. He’s a great stretch four. He’s an elite shooter. He’s a great ballhandler and an elite passer. There’s no coaching some of the things he does. He does them instinctively.
"Having a guy 6-10 who can do those things is an advantage. He’s got a great motor, he works really hard, he’s gaining strength. I think he’s going to be a guy who because of his IQ, his feel and instincts is going to find his way to the court maybe earlier than even I thought."
Hawkins spoke glowingly about building a high-low game with preseason All-Big Ten center Kofi Cockburn, about filling in the gaps on the glass left by Andres Feliz, about switching on screens and popping open for 3-pointers. His length gives him versatility and his skillset allows him to adapt all over the floor.
He reads social media chatter — for better or worse — and knows that he's under the radar a bit. But he's confident in what he can do, always has been.
"I see it and I kind of laugh about it because they don’t know what the things I truly can do," Hawkins said. "I know what I can do. I think it kind of fuels me to be honest."
