Watch now: Effingham grad and Illinois Wesleyan basketball player Grant Wolfe trying to put concussions behind him

Brother Parker, who will be a senior at Effingham High School, has already scored 1,000 career points. Also basketball players are youngest brother Garrett, a sophomore-to-be, and sister Averie, who will be in seventh grade.

“We try to play a little bit,” Grant said. “We try to have fun so all of us get better.”

According to Rose, Wolfe will be held out of certain drills to avoid contact as much as possible when practice starts in October.

The problem will be games. While Wolfe shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range last season, he is also adept at driving to the basket.

“The hard part is Grant’s style of play. He’s a kid who is always going to stick his nose where the action is,” said Rose. “He’s a young man who is not going to back down. You can’t completely change how you play and your natural instincts.”

“It will be hard,” admitted Wolfe. “I’ll have to take my mind off it and go out there and play. Coach Rose wants to be as safe as possible in practice. When it comes to games, I’ll just do my thing.”

Further fueling Wolfe’s motivation is IWU’s potential for an banner 2020-21 campaign. The Titans return their top eight scorers and everyone who started a game is back.