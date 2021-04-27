Watch now: Effingham's Landon and Parker Wolfe headed to Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose may have said goodbye to one Wolfe, but he is happy to say hello to two more.

Grant Wolfe was forced to sit out his senior season of 2021 because of concussion issues, but younger brothers Landon and Parker Wolfe are part of Rose’s incoming recruiting class.

“I would love for Grant to join our (coaching) staff. I taught him our offense and he understands it better than I do,” Rose joked. “I don’t think it’s going to happen, but it will be fun to have him coming back more often with his brothers here.”

Parker Wolfe is a second team Class 3A All-Stater from Effingham High School, while Landon is transferring to IWU after two seasons at Division II Minnesota State.

Parker Wolfe averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals for a 17-1 Effingham team. The 6-footer also rides bulls and considered pursuing rodeo in college.

“That might tell you something about his toughness. I'm glad he chose basketball," said Rose. "There may be times people think Grant has come back because of the similarity in their look and style of play. But Parker is a lefty. He’s a hard-nosed player with a terrific feel for the game.”