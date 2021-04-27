 Skip to main content
Watch now: Effingham's Landon and Parker Wolfe headed to Illinois Wesleyan
Landon Wolfe at Minnesota State

Landon Wolfe (20) is transferring from Minnesota State to Illinois Wesleyan.

 Minnesota State photo

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose may have said goodbye to one Wolfe, but he is happy to say hello to two more.

Grant Wolfe was forced to sit out his senior season of 2021 because of concussion issues, but younger brothers Landon and Parker Wolfe are part of Rose’s incoming recruiting class.

“I would love for Grant to join our (coaching) staff. I taught him our offense and he understands it better than I do,” Rose joked. “I don’t think it’s going to happen, but it will be fun to have him coming back more often with his brothers here.”

Parker Wolfe is a second team Class 3A All-Stater from Effingham High School, while Landon is transferring to IWU after two seasons at Division II Minnesota State.

Parker Wolfe averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals for a 17-1 Effingham team. The 6-footer also rides bulls and considered pursuing rodeo in college.

“That might tell you something about his toughness. I'm glad he chose basketball," said Rose. "There may be times people think Grant has come back because of the similarity in their look and style of play. But Parker is a lefty. He’s a hard-nosed player with a terrific feel for the game.”

Landon Wolfe is 6-5 and could play on the wing or inside for the Titans. Effingham’s all-time leading scorer averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds over 39 games at Minnesota State and shot 45.8 percent from 3-point range.

“He’s got the size and build that is similar to (departing senior) Doug Wallen. He’s a perimeter oriented three (small forward), but he’s big enough and strong enough to play the four (power forward),” Rose said. “He’s really efficient. He can score inside, but he’s also a terrific outside shooter as well.”

Landon Wolfe

L. Wolfe
Parker Wolfe

P. Wolfe

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

