Watch now: FaceTime, woodworking and basketball, how Giorgi Bezhanishvili navigated 2020 with his family across the world

For months he had to curb that desire and focus on himself. He finally relaxed — at the behest of his brother — and did body-weight workouts while running around campus, climbing trees and picking up a new hobby. So much of Bezhanishvili's growth and approach since March can be tied to his family across the world. In March, his brother told him to relax, slow down and focus on himself for once.

“I’m always on the go, from the morning, from the moment that I wake up until the night," Bezhanishvili said. "I always want to do something. I always want to get it done; do this and do that. I’ve learned through that period when I have a lot of things to do or I want to do a lot of things, it’s not good to just do, do, do, but also just relax in the moment, just take a deep breath, relax and know everything is OK and don’t try to overdo everything.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I’m always on the go, always. I kind of learned when I’m in that moment and I feel like it’s too much, I just take a deep breath and slow down a little bit and go from there."

Since March, Bezhanishvili has taken up woodworking, again, he can thank his brother for some of the idea. Wooden cross necklaces are popular in the Republic of Georgia, where they grew up. His brother urged him to make on and post it to social media and suddenly Bezhanishvili found a hobby.