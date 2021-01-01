Watch now: FaceTime, woodworking and basketball, how Giorgi Bezhanishvili navigated 2020 with his family across the world

CHAMPAIGN — In the midst of a cloud of strangeness, Giorgi Bezhanishvili has built a tradition he's grown fond of, however temporary it may be.
He swabs one nostril for 15 seconds and then the other for another 15 as a part of the daily COVID-19 testing protocols put in place by the Big Ten and University of Illinois. Results come somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes and testing happens in a room to the left of the main entrance of the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration Building located between the State Farm Center and Ubben Practice Facility.
He does his nostril swabs, walks out into the lobby, plops down in a chair and dials up his mother and brother back home in Austria, via FaceTime.
That call is one of several each day he makes to his family. Those conversations matter deeply to Bezhanishvili, a junior forward on the Illinois basketball team. He's not seen his brother since February, his mother since Nov. 2019, and hasn't been home since before the Illini took a trip to Italy in the summer of 2019.
“I think this technology has been really huge for people like me," Bezhanishvili said. "I’m kind of hanging out with them even though I’m not with them. I’m really thankful that we are able to do that. Some time ago people would not be able to talk face to face,” he said with air quotes, “to each other. I’m really thankful to do that, too."
The schedule for the day is based around when he can communicate with his family. Before meeting with the media on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's 5 p.m. home game against Purdue, he was on a call with his family. This year has been rife with challenges for everybody and for Bezhanishvili, part of that was being alone in Champaign while his teammates were home in quarantine. Bezhanishvili did not fly to Austria for fear of challenges in returning.
“It’s been an experience, definitely an experience, a learning experience," Bezhanishvili said. "It helped me grow as a person, as a man. I have never been away from my family for this long. It’s been tough, but most importantly I understand everybody’s healthy; my family and I am healthy. I have this opportunity here to make something out of. I’m just not here hanging out, living day by day. Even though it’s been a very tough year, I have learned a lot from it. I really hope that 2021 will be not like 2020."
Since arriving in Champaign, it's as if Bezhanishvili has been a North Star for energy. He dances, yells, claps, and smiles. Finding him on a bad day on the court is more a fool's errand than anything. He thrives off of social interaction and time in-person with any and everyone.
"I’ll be randomly talking to anybody: Bus drivers on campus, cleaning man in Huff Hall or something," Bezhanishvili said. "I just like to engage with people. It was tough, but at the same time I got with myself. I was kind of laid back, relaxed a little bit."
For months he had to curb that desire and focus on himself. He finally relaxed — at the behest of his brother — and did body-weight workouts while running around campus, climbing trees and picking up a new hobby. So much of Bezhanishvili's growth and approach since March can be tied to his family across the world. In March, his brother told him to relax, slow down and focus on himself for once.
“I’m always on the go, from the morning, from the moment that I wake up until the night," Bezhanishvili said. "I always want to do something. I always want to get it done; do this and do that. I’ve learned through that period when I have a lot of things to do or I want to do a lot of things, it’s not good to just do, do, do, but also just relax in the moment, just take a deep breath, relax and know everything is OK and don’t try to overdo everything.
"I’m always on the go, always. I kind of learned when I’m in that moment and I feel like it’s too much, I just take a deep breath and slow down a little bit and go from there."
Since March, Bezhanishvili has taken up woodworking, again, he can thank his brother for some of the idea. Wooden cross necklaces are popular in the Republic of Georgia, where they grew up. His brother urged him to make on and post it to social media and suddenly Bezhanishvili found a hobby.
At one point he was so entrenched in the process that he lost track of time and had 15 minutes to get to practice. The thing to know about him is he's never late and is among the most punctual on the team. He threw on his coat and ran to practice on time.
The act of carving wood is freeing. He can let his mind wander away from everything and into a new hobby.
“I think there’s a maturity that’s happened with Giorgi," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "He had a lot of success so early in his career that showed his upbringing, his background in basketball and his knowledge and understanding allowed him to do that. I think the combination of a position move, the combination of our team identities changing, all of that can be a little much.
“The time away, the time here, Giorgi is a workout guy anyway. He trains constantly. He was finding parking lots with a basket and trying to go play by himself, it didn’t matter what the temperature was. I think it gave him some self reflection and I think that’s an important thing sometimes. We’ve been the beneficiary of a very good Giorgi this year."
Bezhanishvili is having a resurgent season after struggling a bit as a sophomore last year. He's averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 65.3 percent from the field. Last season he averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 42.9 percent but struggled at times defensively and in his ability to get into a rhythm.
This, he said, is the most comfortable he's been while in Champaign.
Before Bezhanishvili answered any questions on Friday, he spoke of the new year, the hope for a better season. Last year was a challenge for everyone, everywhere. Eventually those FaceTime calls with his family will turn into a long embrace with their arms wrapped tightly around one another for the first time in more than a calendar year.
“I have so much respect for Giorgi in a lot of facets," Underwood said. "One, very few players in American have gone through what that young man has gone through with COVID an not being home. Secondly, what he’s done to continually work on his game and his body is phenomenal. I have a tremendous amount of respect and trust in him."
