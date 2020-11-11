Watch now: Four-star wing Luke Goode officially signs with Illinois men's basketball

CHAMPAIGN — It's been almost seven months since Luke Goode announced his verbal commitment to play basketball for the University of Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood.
So much has happened since he committed on April 17.
He's added 25 pounds thanks to a strict diet, protein shakes and twice-a-day workouts — some of which happened in his family garage with his younger brother and father. Goode is up to 200 pounds now and is working on adding more weight. He's a 6-foot-7, four-star wing from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., who officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning, the first day of the NCAA early signing period. He'll host a ceremony on Monday for local media, friends and family.
"I've been committed for a very long time and just being able to really, truly understand what it means to play at the next level," Goode said. "It's really kind of crazy and it has set in that I'm playing at the next level. It's kind of setting in a little bit but I'm definitely getting used to the fact that I'm going to be playing college basketball in the Big Ten."
Goode is the only commit in the Class of 2021 so far. He's the No. 96-ranked player in the country according to 247Sports and is rated the No. 16 small forward in the nation according to the same recruiting service. He had offers from Maryland, Iowa, Butler, Michigan State, Xavier, Stanford and others.
He averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior last season and was an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention.
"Luke is the ideal fit for our needs in this class as a wing with size who can really shoot it," Underwood said in a statement. "He has extremely high basketball IQ and is a versatile player who can also handle it and pass. He is an outstanding student and will excel here in the Gies School of Business. Luke not only fills a need on our team, he also fits our culture. He is always in the gym and the weight room, and has a bright future because of his work ethic."
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 11, 2020
"With @luke_goode21, we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions, and tremendous leadership qualities." - @CoachUnderwood
Welcome to the Illini Family, Luke! pic.twitter.com/7dqINctepZ
Goode's commitment in April came a month after a potential NCAA Tournament run was ripped away from Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn had both declared for the NBA Draft and Illinois figured to still be prominently figured in the Top 25 of the college basketball world.
Dosunmu and Cockburn each made a splash at the end of July when they announced they'd return to school, sending expectations through the roof for the program. Of course, Goode noticed what was happening at his future home.
“When Ayo and Kofi both said they were going to come back or posted on Instagram, I looked at my mom and said, ‘It’s a good time to be committed to Illinois,'" Goode said. "Just to see all the hype around Illinois and the fans coming together and the fanbase behind the team.
“It’s just kind of cool to see all the people realize that and realize the kind of program I’m going to play for."
While most of the state of Illinois has been shut down on the sports front and with spotty availability for AAU basketball across the nation because of the coronavirus, Goode was still able to get a few tournaments in for the Indy Heat and some open gyms at Homestead. He was also an accomplished quarterback in his first three years, but stepped away to focus on basketball.
Adding weight and muscle in the offseason has been key.
“One of my biggest focuses this summer was to focus on my body and get my body stronger and bigger because it translates well to the Big Ten," Goode said. "If you look at Big Ten guards and wings, they’re all over 200 pounds and big guys. That was a big focus for me to get my body ready for the next level and obviously other aspects of my game in terms of defense, sliding, ballhandling and just consistency shooting as well."
He talks with assistant coach Stephen Gentry daily, Goode said, and catches up with Underwood every few weeks. Goode said he's schooling from home because of the pandemic and his school has a program where he's done by the afternoon. That means more time to lift and get shots up before practice. Usually he shoots between 500 and 1,000 shots each day.
With the Big Ten calling, Goode still has business to finish in high school.
“I’m super excited," he said. "We’ve got a lot to prove at Homestead. We’ve got a couple good players that came in, transferred in and we’ve got some great returners coming back. We’ve got a lot to prove. We kind of had an early exit and lost a game we shouldn’t have. The year before that, we lost in sectionals too. This year is just make it as far as we can go. My goal for senior year, in that aspect, is try to be the best teammate I can be and try to lead my team to a state championship."
