Watch now: Four-star wing Luke Goode officially signs with Illinois men's basketball

“When Ayo and Kofi both said they were going to come back or posted on Instagram, I looked at my mom and said, ‘It’s a good time to be committed to Illinois,'" Goode said. "Just to see all the hype around Illinois and the fans coming together and the fanbase behind the team.

“It’s just kind of cool to see all the people realize that and realize the kind of program I’m going to play for."

While most of the state of Illinois has been shut down on the sports front and with spotty availability for AAU basketball across the nation because of the coronavirus, Goode was still able to get a few tournaments in for the Indy Heat and some open gyms at Homestead. He was also an accomplished quarterback in his first three years, but stepped away to focus on basketball.

Adding weight and muscle in the offseason has been key.

“One of my biggest focuses this summer was to focus on my body and get my body stronger and bigger because it translates well to the Big Ten," Goode said. "If you look at Big Ten guards and wings, they’re all over 200 pounds and big guys. That was a big focus for me to get my body ready for the next level and obviously other aspects of my game in terms of defense, sliding, ballhandling and just consistency shooting as well."