Watch now: Freshmen going to be a 'special group' for No. 12 Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Having three freshmen on the court, you don’t see that everyday," Curbelo said. "I think as the games go by, as times go by, as practices go by, we’re going to continue to improve off the court when we’re at practice because that’s what’ going to keep getting us minutes.

“It’s the Big Ten. It’s a hard league. I think Coach Underwood does a really good job of rotating guys and trusting us. We’re going to continue to earn that trust in practice because what we do in practice is what we’re going to do in the game. We’ve just got to continue to improve, keep getting better and keep being coachable because that’s what’s going to give us minutes all together. I think we can do a really good job."

Offense is the basis of star ratings for high school prospects, but Underwood is every bit — if not more — invested in players' defensive developments. Miller, Underwood said, had the best defensive grade a week ago in a home win against Indiana.