Watch now: Getting to cover the Illini this season was an adventure that ended too soon

I will admit I felt like a jinx when the first two games I covered were back-to-back losses against Maryland and Ohio State on Jan. 10 and 16. But I was quickly reminded how much fun covering a winner is when the Illini beat Penn State and went on to win 15 of 16 games leading up to Sunday's game.

An NCAA Tournament moment that will stick with me was when Giorgi Bezhanishvili went into the game for the first time against Drexel on Friday and the public address announcer, who was not used to seeing — let alone saying — the Georgian's last name came to a full stop after "Giorgi" before making their best attempt at his surname.

Bezhanishvilli's press conferences were always memorable. When he and Kofi Cockburn put on an impromptu edition of the "Giorgi and Kofi Show" together during the postgame conference following cutting down the nets at the Big Ten Tournament, the incredible bond between the two big men was undeniable.