Watch now: 'He knows how to get me going,' Kofi Cockburn responds to challenge with dominant performance

“The one thing I love about Kofi is I can really challenge him," Underwood said. "I tell him my expectation for him is higher than himself. I’m never going to let him be satisfied with anything, to be very honest. I’ll tell him when he does great things. Kofi’s potential is untapped. He’s so receptive to coaching, he wants coaching. He knew I wasn’t very happy in the first half and there’s a young man who cares, cares about his teammates and that was a dominant second half."

Before the team returned to the floor after halftime and before they turned on the steamroller, Underwood challenged his center to be aggressive and set the tone of dominance.

The coaching staff continually pushes Cockburn to never turn the motor off, even if he's out of gas. On one Northwestern possession, someone from the Illinois bench screamed to Cockburn, who was lumbering down the floor. The television mics picked up the words, clear as day in an empty arena, "Come on, Kofi!"

Cockburn responded — those responses, he said, are part of what made the second half a beautiful piece of artwork — by swatting the ball into the ether on a Wildcats shot attempt.