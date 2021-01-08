Watch now: 'He knows how to get me going,' Kofi Cockburn responds to challenge with dominant performance

EVANSTON — There were times on Thursday night where the Big Ten Network cameras caught the angry peering of Brad Underwood only to be following by the angry yelling from the Illinois head coach.
In the first half against Northwestern, he had every reason to be fired up as his team stumbled through the first 20 minutes and into a 15-point deficit. The cameras caught him challenging center Kofi Cockburn to be better than his 5-point, 2-rebound first half.
Underwood knows the potential in Cockburn and drives every day to pull that out of him, and can sense the buttons to push to turn him into a 7-foot, 290-pound machine. Cockburn responded with a 13-point, 10-rebound second half to help No. 12 Illinois throttle the Wildcats. At one point, Cockburn grabbed an offensive board, scored and roared to the bench.
It was his own way of telling Underwood that he had accepted the challenge and the belief his coach had in him and that particular kind of domination was the result.
“I knew what I was signing up for when I came to the University of Illinois," Cockburn said. "Coach expects great things from me. He knows I’m capable of doing great things. Whenever I do mediocre or I’ve settled down and think I’m good enough, he always pushes me to go beyond.
"It’s always great to have a coach like that, pushing you past your limits. That means a lot to us because having that coach and having the players with a great mindset that we can take that criticism and go out there and perform great? That’s really good because that means we don’t settle and we don’t settle for mediocre."
Thursday's 18-point, 12-rebound game was Cockburn's 20th career double-double and eighth this season. He's tied for the NCAA lead in double-doubles this season with Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith and Cockburn is averaging 20.0 points and 11.3 rebounds in Big Ten play while shooting 70.8 percent from the field.
Underwood will give Cockburn praise where it's due, but he'll never let him settle. For as dominant as Cockburn has been this season, the well is still untapped.
“The one thing I love about Kofi is I can really challenge him," Underwood said. "I tell him my expectation for him is higher than himself. I’m never going to let him be satisfied with anything, to be very honest. I’ll tell him when he does great things. Kofi’s potential is untapped. He’s so receptive to coaching, he wants coaching. He knew I wasn’t very happy in the first half and there’s a young man who cares, cares about his teammates and that was a dominant second half."
Before the team returned to the floor after halftime and before they turned on the steamroller, Underwood challenged his center to be aggressive and set the tone of dominance.
The coaching staff continually pushes Cockburn to never turn the motor off, even if he's out of gas. On one Northwestern possession, someone from the Illinois bench screamed to Cockburn, who was lumbering down the floor. The television mics picked up the words, clear as day in an empty arena, "Come on, Kofi!"
Cockburn responded — those responses, he said, are part of what made the second half a beautiful piece of artwork — by swatting the ball into the ether on a Wildcats shot attempt.
"I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to do and what the game needed me to do," Cockburn said of the first half. "He just got on me about being a better leader, coming out there and playing with energy the guys could feed off of and having a big presence on the defensive end. That’s what we do.
"We play really good defense when we talk and I’m good. When I’m good everybody is good. He told me at half, he got on me a little bit. He got on me. He started yelling at me. He knows I like that, though. He knows how to get me going."
