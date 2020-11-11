Watch now: 'He's the perfect fit.' Illinois basketball signs four-star Luke Goode

He talks with Gentry daily, Goode said, and catches up with Underwood every few weeks. Goode said he's schooling from home because of the pandemic and his school has a program where he's done by the afternoon. That means more time to lift and get shots up before practice. Usually he shoots between 500 and 1,000 shots each day.

Underwood said the staff watched a video of Goode during a summer tournament and immediately noticed the added muscle. He called Goode a "gym rat" for how much work he puts into his game.

"Now he’s been able to get in the weight room and have a full-time trainer there," Underwood said. "We watched him through some video stuff in an event he was at and it was like, my goodness. His shoulders have all filled out all of a sudden. It’s been great for him to do that. It’s allowed him to focus singularly on certain aspects of his game and his body as well."

With the Big Ten calling, Goode still has business to finish in high school.

Last year, an injury forced Goode into a point guard role and he was able to show off the facilitating part of his game. When Underwood was asked on Wednesday about that, an ever-so-subtle smile began to form on his face. Underwood loves players who can pass the ball at a high level, and Goode fits the bill.