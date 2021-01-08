Watch now: How No. 12 Illinois climbed out of a first-half deficit for a dominant win against Northwestern

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had not been a part of that," Underwood said of the second half. "Then it translated into offense and getting us into the open court. From then it kind of steamrolled. I’m really proud of our guys. That shows a lot of growth and maturity in the second half. I think it shows our spurtability on the offensive end."

The comeback was feverish. Illinois took advantage of early Northwestern turnovers to go on an 8-0 run in less than 100 seconds to get back within seven points. The Illini got as close as four before Robbie Beran hit a 3-pointer with 14 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game to extend it to seven.

Then, the onslaught.

Illinois went on a 17-0 run and took the lead with 12:30 left in the game after a pass from Ayo Dosunmu inside to Cockburn. That opened the floodgates for the rout, floor slaps and celebration. After a miserable half, they'd righted the ship.

“When we lost the lead, they smelled the blood in the water and really attacked like a great team does," said Northwestern coach Chris Collins.