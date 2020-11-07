Watch now: How sweltering workouts in a small-town gym helped shape Da'Monte Williams and Adam Miller

In the video, Da'Monte, who threw the pass, retreated for the ball to do it over. He'd been yelled at enough times that he knew what was coming. The coaching style worked for both Da'Monte and Miller.

"He knows how I like to be coached, like to be pushed or whatever; say cuss words at me or whatever," Da'Monte said. "It is what it is. I take it to the chin and we keep it moving. That’s what really had our relationship bond even more. He saw once I was able to take that, then the sky is the limit."

They'd work on reverse pivot drills, coming off of screens, reading screens and all came at breakneck paces with contact a promise. David recalled both always being on time or early, and always ready to go. He didn't usually have to prod either of them to take it up a notch. That much was natural.

"I don’t know how anybody could be shocked that they’re this good when you see how hard they work," David said. “I tell guys: There’s no website I can give you to go to and get better. You’ve just got to put the work in and if you’re willing to sacrifice a lot of stuff in life you can get better and get better and get better. Both of those guys did that. I’m so tickled that they’re at Illinois together."