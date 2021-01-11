Watch now: Illinois' Andre Curbelo put in some extra time following the Illini's loss to Maryland

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We missed (Trent) all around. As a senior and a competitor, he has been through so many fights," Illini teammate Ayo Dosunmu said following the game. "We definitely missed him down the stretch not being out there and making winning plays."

Breaking down Ayo's final shot

There were no last-second heroics for Dosunmu on Sunday as his final shot with 3.6 seconds remaining rimmed out to certify Maryland's win.

Underwood broke down the last Illini play that he called "Pistol."

"(Adam Miller) was going to step up to set a screen but part of that was we were expecting (Maryland) to foul," Underwood said. "That’s a shot Ayo makes a lot and it wasn’t that deep. A lot of guys take that shot and I would let Ayo shoot that shot nine out of 10 times. Today, it was one of those that didn’t go in."

Where did everybody go?

Entering Sunday, the Illini were averaging 85 points per game, second-best in the Big Ten. But their 63 points against Maryland was the lowest scoring performance of the season.

Dosunmu and Cockburn accounted for 44 of the Illini's 63 points Sunday and just three other Illini — Miller (9 points), Curbelo (8 points) and Coleman Hawkins (2 points) — found the basket.