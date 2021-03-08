Watch now: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu looking to 'cement his name' in final games this season

"I believe in my abilities, so I'm secure with what I can do out there on the basketball court. Any great player can't do it by themselves. Seeing my teammates playing with such confidence and so much joy, I was so glad to see it."

Curbelo continued his string of strong games on Saturday with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists, this time with Dosunmu on the court with him.

"(Andre) has been playing with so much confidence and it has been a joy to see," Dosunmu said. "He has been playing free. We are going to need that. Our team is so deep and we have so many great basketball players. We are going to need everyone playing with confidence."

Dosunmu said he was emotionally down following his injury during the Michigan State game and reached out to his teammates.

"I was very frustrated with the game that we lost of course. I was frustrated because I had a concussion and my nose was broken and I knew I was going to have to miss a game," he said. "I told myself that when I was going to come back out here, I was going to try to be the best I can to help us win. I texted my teammates that you guys are tremendous basketball players and you are all here for a reason. (I told them) to hold it down for me. It was very emotional for me to not be out there and competing with them."