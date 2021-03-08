Watch now: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu looking to 'cement his name' in final games this season

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu couldn't take part in team practices while recovering from a broken nose and the effects from a concussion, he was able to still practice free throws.
That extra work came in handy during Saturday's 73-68 win over No. 7 Ohio State. Dosunmu hit three free throws in the final 44 seconds to lock up the victory.
"When I was hurt, a lot of people were wondering why I couldn't just put a mask on, but I really had a concussion. So the days when I couldn't practice because of the concussion protocol, our trainer made me shoot free throws," Dosunmu said. "I was shooting 500, 600 free throws. When it got down to those closing moments (on Saturday), I said to myself to do what you did in practice."
The Illini completed another last moment comeback against Ohio State — down three, 68-65, with 2:13 left. It's another moment in Dosunmu's legacy, which he intends to continue to build as the team reaches the postseason.
"We were down three and (Ohio State) was firing on the offensive end. We made big plays. To be here three years and be in this position now is just great and we want more," he said. "This is exactly what I came back for and more. I wanted to come back and cement my name with my teammates in Illinois basketball history and college basketball history.
"We have a lot more to accomplish and we are going to soak all this in. Winning isn't guaranteed and when we get a big win, we soak it all in."
The Illini without Dosunmu won three games against Nebraska, No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 2 Michigan. Seeing his teammates succeed took the pressure off of Dosunmu's recovery.
"That itself gave me confidence. If you ask anyone on my team, I was so excited when my team won those three games without me because that makes my job much easier," he said. "You see down the stretch that Da'Monte Williams hit a big shot and (Andre) Curbelo is playing great and playing with confidence.
"I believe in my abilities, so I'm secure with what I can do out there on the basketball court. Any great player can't do it by themselves. Seeing my teammates playing with such confidence and so much joy, I was so glad to see it."
Curbelo continued his string of strong games on Saturday with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists, this time with Dosunmu on the court with him.
"(Andre) has been playing with so much confidence and it has been a joy to see," Dosunmu said. "He has been playing free. We are going to need that. Our team is so deep and we have so many great basketball players. We are going to need everyone playing with confidence."
Dosunmu said he was emotionally down following his injury during the Michigan State game and reached out to his teammates.
"I was very frustrated with the game that we lost of course. I was frustrated because I had a concussion and my nose was broken and I knew I was going to have to miss a game," he said. "I told myself that when I was going to come back out here, I was going to try to be the best I can to help us win. I texted my teammates that you guys are tremendous basketball players and you are all here for a reason. (I told them) to hold it down for me. It was very emotional for me to not be out there and competing with them."
Dosunmu returned to play with a black mask reminiscent of Batman. He's been getting used to his new look.
"I feel pretty good. Playing with the mask, it looks cool but it is a unique situation. I sweat and the mask can really slide a little bit, so I have it tighter," he said. "I think it has made me focus in more with every shoot I'm shooting. I think of it as an extra contest in my face. I try to focus in even more."
After picking up a double bye for the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois will begin competition on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Illini will face the winner of No. 10 Indiana and the No. 7 Rutgers. That game will be played on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
The debate of who is the true Big Ten champion between Michigan (14-2) and Illinois (16-4) this season will live on.
"I think when things are all said and done, we will be co-champions. Look at our resume. We beat Michigan and we played three more games," Dosunmu said. "I think we proved that we are one of the best teams in the country and with this win (against Ohio State) we believe we are Big Ten champions."
Wooden Award
Illini stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are on the 2021 national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Saturday.
Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the national ballot consists of 15 athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All-American Team and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.
Illinois is one of three programs with multiple players on the National Ballot, along with Gonzaga and Villanova. The Big Ten leads all conferences with six selections.
Along with Dosunmu and Cockburn, the nominees are Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky), Jared Butler (Baylor), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Luka Garza (Iowa), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), Evan Mobley (USC), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) and Drew Timme (Gonzaga).
Voting will take place March 15-22, and voters take into consideration a player's entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the 2021 Wooden Award will be announced on March 26.
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Nebraska Illinois Basketball
Nebraska Illinois Basketball
Nebraska Illinois Basketball
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten