Watch now: Illinois basketball moves to No. 4 in AP poll as it prepares for No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday

Curbelo was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday and Underwood has seen his biggest improvement on the defensive end.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"(Andre) doesn't fear the moment. He is an alpha. His personality thrives in those situations and he has been that guy his whole career. Will he make a mistake or two? Sure, but more often than not his is going to make the right plays," Underwood said. "His growth has mostly been on the defensive side (this year). He is so instinctive and it is taking that instinct and applying it to a system."

It is rare for Kofi Cockburn to be able to look an opponent in the eye but he will Tuesday as he faces off with 7-1 Wolverine center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is Michigan's leading scorer and rebounder with 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Cockburn led the Illini in scoring against Wisconsin with 19 points and it was his 22nd double figures scoring performance in 24 games this season.

"Hunter gives them a different look. He is a great roller and he's got great hands. He will be a big part of this ball game," Underwood said. "It will be ball screens the whole game, on both ends of the court. We are very similar. We may not run the exact same actions but there are a lot of philosophical similarities."