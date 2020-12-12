Watch now: Illinois basketball notebook: More tempo in this year's Braggin' Rights game?

The Blue Devils canceled the remainder of their non-conference games and will allow players to return home for the holidays. Underwood has been a proponent of playing conference-only games and will begin Big Ten play next Tuesday at home against Minnesota. Underwood is comfortable with the Big Ten daily testing protocol and would like to see that extended across college basketball.

“We should be testing everyday and I don’t understand why we’re not when it comes to the safety and health of our student athletes," Underwood said. "We’ve been meeting as coaches twice a week since July and hashing out all the problems and understanding the NCAA moved the start date back, they asked us to play non-league games. I still think the safest thing is league games. I would always say that. I’ve been a big proponent of that. Every league is doing something different, which is disappointing. Coach K has his beliefs and rights to say that, I just don’t happen to agree with them because of the protocols, the efforts and the amount of money we’ve put into testing.