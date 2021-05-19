Watch now: Illinois basketball uniforms through the years

While the early Illinois basketball uniforms looked more like wrestling gear, even the classic look established by the Whiz Kids in the 1940s has changed drastically multiple times since the 1970s.

Some uniforms looked so good — the 1980s Fighting Illini ones in particular — that they manage to stay in the rotation of alternate uniforms in more recent times.

From road blues, then orange becoming prominent, road gray alternates and a number of both serif and sanserif fonts across the front, Illinois has switched looks often.

These days, they'll do it in the same season — the Illini featured five different uniform looks last season.

Click on the video above for a look at uniforms through the years, and also scroll below for more photos.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

