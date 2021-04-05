Watch now: Illinois' Brad Underwood will 'shop the whole menu' in accessing the transfer portal in the offseason

On Monday, Underwood added: "To say I am surprised by anything in today's world, I am not."

Although Miller entered the transfer portal, his days will Illinois theoretically might not be over. He could return if he doesn't not receive any enticing offers.

"They don't have to tell us when they (enter the transfer portal) so I think everything is on the table at this point," he said. "I think the one thing is that we want guys who want to be a part of what we do. As we have the end of the season meetings, we will have those discussions. This is the world we are in. They don't have to tell us anything and they hold all the cards."

Underwood hasn't watched much basketball, but the sport — in the form of the transfer portal — has been the focus of his attention.

"I would be lying if I did not say that it has been the majority of my last 10 days. It really creates a unique scenario," Underwood said. "I think I have always had the philosophy that I want to build with freshmen and develop them. I don't know if those days exist anymore. I think we are going to have to shop from the full menu, so to speak.