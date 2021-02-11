Watch now: Illinois freshman Adam Miller is playing beyond his years as No. 6 Illinois heads to Nebraska

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"I think he is falling into a role that is good. He's going to be a guy that is going to be capable of so much more when it is required of him," Underwood said. "He has been able to ease into the overall game and understanding. There is an adjustment, absolutely. You have to adjust your game off the dribble and getting to the rim. You can't do that stuff the way you did in high school. It's a completely different level."

After postponing four games because of COVID-19 protocols, Friday's game will be the Cornhuskers' fourth in a week. Nebraska is led by 6-6 guard Teddy Allen, who has averaged 16.9 points, and Dalano Banton leads the team with 6.9 rebounds a game.

"(Nebraska) is a team that has been very busy since their COVID return. They played well and lost a tough one to Wisconsin (on Wednesday)," Underwood said. "They are a very athletic team with great size and length, and they are a team that scares you because of their ability to draw fouls and get to the line."

Playing against Nebraska and any other Big Ten opponent, Miller appreciated the unique opportunity he has with Illini this season.