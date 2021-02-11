Watch now: Illinois freshman Adam Miller is playing beyond his years as No. 6 Illinois heads to Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller is no longer a freshman.
That's how Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood views his young guard, who is 18 games into this first season of Big Ten basketball.
Miller, who has started each game this season, has averaged 8.6 points, but his improvement on the defensive side of the ball has won Underwood over.
"His true growth has been on the defensive side. He's become one of those guys that I trust and a very good defender," Underwood said. "(Adam) is going to be a great two-way player in his career. He is a great passer and has great vision. He's no longer a freshman. He is blossoming into a veteran college basketball player."
As the No. 6-ranked Illini head to Nebraska on Friday, Miller will take the defensive lessons learned from Illini teammate Trent Frazier to the court.
"Trent is a great defender and he is one of the best defenders in the country. He holds me accountable. Every time I mess up or do something wrong, he tells me about that and that I have to be better," Miller said. "We've gone head-to-head sometimes and gone back and forth on offense. I try to go with him and he tries to go with me. We have really built a bond with each other and we have made each other better."
Miller's first few college games were a trial by fire, and he felt lost at first.
"It was hard trying to learn the concepts. I was so confused at the start of the season and I felt like a dodo at first," he said. "Learning those new concepts was kind of hard for me and so I just stayed in the gym and put myself through the reps. About 10 games in, I started to get the feel."
Since Illinois' loss to No. 2 Baylor in the fourth game of the season, Underwood has witnessed Miller's growth into a mistake-free player.
"(Against Baylor), Adam made 10 ball-screen mistakes. (It was) great coaching by (Baylor head coach Scott Drew) to pick on the freshman," Underwood said. "Now, (Adam) doesn't make any mistakes and that just takes time. He is way ahead of the curve than most freshmen. He takes great pride and he likes the challenge to guard (Ayo Dosunmu) and to guard Trent every day (in practice), and he tries to shut them out. He has put the mental and the physical together, and he's turned into a heck of a defender."
Miller shot selection has been dominated by 3-point attempts — 97 of his 135 attempts have been from behind the arc — but Underwood is happy with the role Miller has found on the team as he adjusts to the college game.
"I think he is falling into a role that is good. He's going to be a guy that is going to be capable of so much more when it is required of him," Underwood said. "He has been able to ease into the overall game and understanding. There is an adjustment, absolutely. You have to adjust your game off the dribble and getting to the rim. You can't do that stuff the way you did in high school. It's a completely different level."
After postponing four games because of COVID-19 protocols, Friday's game will be the Cornhuskers' fourth in a week. Nebraska is led by 6-6 guard Teddy Allen, who has averaged 16.9 points, and Dalano Banton leads the team with 6.9 rebounds a game.
"(Nebraska) is a team that has been very busy since their COVID return. They played well and lost a tough one to Wisconsin (on Wednesday)," Underwood said. "They are a very athletic team with great size and length, and they are a team that scares you because of their ability to draw fouls and get to the line."
Playing against Nebraska and any other Big Ten opponent, Miller appreciated the unique opportunity he has with Illini this season.
"I'm not like a freshman on a bad team. We are a really good team and the whole team is high-level players," Miller said. "Trent is like my big brother and he's teaching me a lot of the little things. Ayo is telling me what he wished he knew as a freshman and that's going to help me better my career at Illinois."
Nebraska at No. 6 Illinois
WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
TV: Big Ten Network (Announcers TBA)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 13-5, 9-3; Nebraska 4-11, 0-8
OF NOTE: Illinois has won the last two meetings with Nebraska and leads the all-time series 16-8. The Illini beat Nebraska 71-59 in the last meeting Feb. 24, 2020. Da'Monte Williams has connected on 59% of his 3-point attempts this season (23-for-39).
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.1
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 21.2
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.6
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 3.6
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.2
Nebraska
G — Teddy Allen 6-6 Jr. 16.9
G — Dalano Banton 6-9 So. 11.65
G — Trey McGowens 6-4 Jr. 10.8
F — Lat Mayen 6-9 Jr. 8.5
F — Derrick Walker 6-8 Jr. 4.8
