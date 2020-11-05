Watch now: Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo adapting to college role and 'lives up to the hype'

“I think not having the ball in my hands won’t really be a problem because I’ve been playing for so long and in different scenarios that I can find different ways to get people involved without having the ball in my hands," Curbleo said. "I don’t think it will be a struggle. I think it will be the other way. I think it will be great, that way I can continue to develop playing without the ball or moving without the ball."

Curbelo laid out the scenarios. Dosunmu or Frazier bringing the ball up? He can run to the wing and be ready to shoot. That was a part of his game he didn't necessarily have to display in high school because of his passing and ability to drive to the rim, but it's certainly in his bag of skills.

He's figuring out the best way to work everything into the game and around his teammates before the season can begin on Nov. 25, though no schedule has been released yet. Learning how to fit in on the team and develop in other areas, he said, will benefit him beyond college whether that is playing in the NBA or overseas. There's adaptation at every level.

