Watch now: Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo has 'what you don't coach'

“It affected me a little bit because I was getting in a good rhythm," Curbelo said. "I think I was doing really, really good in practice. I think it definitely caught me off guard. I think that concussion took me off track. I kept my head up, positive. I couldn't wait to get back. I did all I had to do to get back, ASAP.

"When I did, I just started improving again. I didn’t really feel like I had to start from zero, but I felt the difference from that, having 20, 30 practice in a row, and going from that to five days off, six days off. I definitely saw the change, but I’m back on track and getting better."

He played on Nov. 25 in a season-opening drubbing of North Carolina A&T, the following day in a win against Chicago State, and on Black Friday against Ohio, but rolled his ankle. He'd done similar in high school and with a top-five showdown looming against Baylor, he was worried his ankle injury would cost him the game.

It didn't. He played 16 minutes with 11 points and four assists, and was one of the few Illinois players who could get through the teeth of Baylor's defense.