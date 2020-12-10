 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo has 'what you don't coach'
Watch now: Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo has 'what you don't coach'

Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo has been impressive in his first five collegiate games, including 12 points on Tuesday at Duke.

 Reagan Lunn, Duke Athletics

CHAMPAIGN — For a millisecond, the basketball vanished, unable to be picked up by the television camera angles.

Before the ball disappeared into thin air, Andre Curbelo had it. He was at half-court with Duke defender Jeremy Roach defending him. Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn came up to set a screen, forcing Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. to pick up Curbelo as Cockburn rolled to the hoop.

Moore jumped, ever so slightly to avoid a pass to Cockburn. It was too late. Curbelo started with the ball near his right ear, brought it to his left hip and threaded a bounce pass between Roach and Moore and into the waiting arms of Cockburn, who was fouled. 

The pass resembled a magician's trick, duping Duke's defense before the basketball reappeared into the hands of the Illinois 7-footer, waiting to be scored. This wasn't an aberration or a one-off play from Curbelo, Illinois' freshman point guard who plays with equal parts wizardry and gusto. 

“He’s a magical ballhandler," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s got what you don’t coach."

In the same game he got a rebound off a blocked shot and took off, crossing over a defender in the back court to burst to the hoop. He skipped a pass past a Duke defender and into the hands of teammate Trent Frazier, who then passed it to a streaking Da'Monte Williams for a layup.

Two plays, no assists credited to Curbelo, but an impact. He's dazzled in five games for Illinois, averaging 10.4 points with 13 assists and 16 turnovers — the freshmen mistakes that Underwood is confident Curbelo will work through.

“He’s going to be great and he’s going to be great sooner than later, but there’s an adjustment period here that all players go through," Underwood said.

Though Curbelo has played in each game and is a clear fixture in the rotation, it hasn't been a particularly smooth start. Before the season started he suffered a concussion, which cost him eight practices, Underwood said. Curbelo isn't entirely sure what happened, but he fell after attacking the rim near Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, landing on the side of his head.

He didn't think much of it at first and finished practice. When he returned to the Ubben Basketball Practice Facilty later in the day for an individual workout, he noticed something was wrong, got looked at and was diagnosed with a concussion.

“It affected me a little bit because I was getting in a good rhythm," Curbelo said. "I think I was doing really, really good in practice. I think it definitely caught me off guard. I think that concussion took me off track. I kept my head up, positive. I couldn't wait to get back. I did all I had to do to get back, ASAP.

"When I did, I just started improving again. I didn’t really feel like I had to start from zero, but I felt the difference from that, having 20, 30 practice in a row, and going from that to five days off, six days off. I definitely saw the change, but I’m back on track and getting better."

He played on Nov. 25 in a season-opening drubbing of North Carolina A&T, the following day in a win against Chicago State, and on Black Friday against Ohio, but rolled his ankle. He'd done similar in high school and with a top-five showdown looming against Baylor, he was worried his ankle injury would cost him the game.

It didn't. He played 16 minutes with 11 points and four assists, and was one of the few Illinois players who could get through the teeth of Baylor's defense.

"I thought it was going to be a big rock that was kind of getting in my way, but thankfully it was a little one and I was able to overcome it, come back and do my thing," Curbelo said. "It definitely hurt me a little bit because I was getting in a good flow.

"With the concussion, the ankle, it has definitely stopped me a little bit but it’s not going to stop my desire to continue to get better and improve my game."

As No. 6 Illinois (4-1) prepares for a Braggn' Rights game against Missouri (4-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Curbelo has quickly planted himself as a core piece of the rotation. When he signed his National Letter of Intent, Underwood compared him to NBA legend, and current Brooklyn Nets head coach, Steve Nash. Sure, Underwood said, it was probably unfair to bestow that kind of comparison on a player who hadn't even enrolled in college yet, but their work in ball screens was uncanny.

Underwood has since likened Curbelo to former Oklahoma State point guard Juwan Evans, who, along with Underwood, put together the nation's No. 1 offense in 2017 in Underwood's lone year in Stillwater, Okla. 

Put the two in ball screens, and watch them work — and distribute the ball.

“They all love playing with him, I know that," Underwood said of the rest of the Illinois team. "Prior to his concussion, he had been really, really good in practice. With the pace we want to play, he ignites us in transition. ... His time’s coming."

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

TV Information

The Illinois at Missouri game scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

SEC Network Alternate is an additional television channel to the SEC Network. The SEC Network Alternate Channel is carried on major cable, satellite and streaming services.

All games televised on SEC Network Alternate are also available on the ESPN App for authenticated users.

Viewers can also search to see if their provider carries SEC Network Alternate on SEC Network’s channel finder:

https://www.secsports.com/article/27026020/channel-finder

