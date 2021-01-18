 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois' game against Michigan State postponed after Spartans positive COVID tests
0 comments
breaking topical

Watch now: Illinois' game against Michigan State postponed after Spartans positive COVID tests

{{featured_button_text}}
Ohio State Illinois Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with his team during a timeout against Ohio State on Saturday.

 Holly Hart, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team's game against Michigan State on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Spartans program. 

Ilini head basketball coach Brad Underwood said he spoke with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in making the determination to postpone the game. 

"Obviously, they are still fighting some positives in their program. For health and safety reasons, it is just the safest thing to do anytime you start getting into continued positives," Underwood said. "We are going to have some concerns and we thought it was in the best interest to not have that game."

The Illini will take the court against Penn State on Tuesday. There is no word yet on rescheduling the matchup with Michigan State.

"I don't know what that means beyond tomorrow night's game (against Penn State) but we will deal with that and have people on that as we move forward," Underwood said. "It's the nature of COVID basketball and we will expect the unexpected and not plan too far ahead. We will worry about Penn State tomorrow."

The postponement against Michigan State is the third game for the Illini that has been disrupted by COVID-19, following a cancelation against the University of Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 5 and a Jan. 13 postponement against Nebraska.

"Unfortunately, it takes two to play and you can't make too big a deal of that. We talk to our guys every single day after practice about doing the right things and we are doing that. All we can do is keep doing that and I pray and hope that," Underwood said. "My most stressful part of the day is 7:30 every morning (when the team does their COVID tests). Having to worry about 29 other people and making sure they have negative tests and they are doing the right thing." 

The UT-Martin cancelation gives the Illini an open non-conference slot that a team could be placed into but COVID testing regimes are a hurdle to get over before that can happen. 

"It gets very challenging. We just don't want to play a game and they are not in the (testing) protocols that we are in and we put ourselves in harm's way," Underwood said. "I don't know what the (Big Ten) will do in terms of sliding games around. You have a couple teams on pause right now in Michigan State and Nebraska and you have multiple games missed. We will see what the league does. It is a day-by-day type of scenario."

Underwood still hopes that the Illini can max out their games played this season but challenges remain.  

"It's a goal to play 27 games but you start looking at the reality of the situation. I think every coach in the Big Ten will tell you that there is a great chance that you don't," Underwood said. "We are going to play as many as we can play and we will look to do that in the safest way we can."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News