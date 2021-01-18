Watch now: Illinois' game against Michigan State postponed after Spartans positive COVID tests

The postponement against Michigan State is the third game for the Illini that has been disrupted by COVID-19, following a cancelation against the University of Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 5 and a Jan. 13 postponement against Nebraska.

"Unfortunately, it takes two to play and you can't make too big a deal of that. We talk to our guys every single day after practice about doing the right things and we are doing that. All we can do is keep doing that and I pray and hope that," Underwood said. "My most stressful part of the day is 7:30 every morning (when the team does their COVID tests). Having to worry about 29 other people and making sure they have negative tests and they are doing the right thing."

The UT-Martin cancelation gives the Illini an open non-conference slot that a team could be placed into but COVID testing regimes are a hurdle to get over before that can happen.