Watch now: Illinois' game against Michigan State postponed after Spartans positive COVID tests

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team's game against Michigan State on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Spartans program.
Ilini head basketball coach Brad Underwood said he spoke with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in making the determination to postpone the game.
"Obviously, they are still fighting some positives in their program. For health and safety reasons, it is just the safest thing to do anytime you start getting into continued positives," Underwood said. "We are going to have some concerns and we thought it was in the best interest to not have that game."
The Illini will take the court against Penn State on Tuesday. There is no word yet on rescheduling the matchup with Michigan State.
"I don't know what that means beyond tomorrow night's game (against Penn State) but we will deal with that and have people on that as we move forward," Underwood said. "It's the nature of COVID basketball and we will expect the unexpected and not plan too far ahead. We will worry about Penn State tomorrow."
The postponement against Michigan State is the third game for the Illini that has been disrupted by COVID-19, following a cancelation against the University of Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 5 and a Jan. 13 postponement against Nebraska.
"Unfortunately, it takes two to play and you can't make too big a deal of that. We talk to our guys every single day after practice about doing the right things and we are doing that. All we can do is keep doing that and I pray and hope that," Underwood said. "My most stressful part of the day is 7:30 every morning (when the team does their COVID tests). Having to worry about 29 other people and making sure they have negative tests and they are doing the right thing."
The UT-Martin cancelation gives the Illini an open non-conference slot that a team could be placed into but COVID testing regimes are a hurdle to get over before that can happen.
"It gets very challenging. We just don't want to play a game and they are not in the (testing) protocols that we are in and we put ourselves in harm's way," Underwood said. "I don't know what the (Big Ten) will do in terms of sliding games around. You have a couple teams on pause right now in Michigan State and Nebraska and you have multiple games missed. We will see what the league does. It is a day-by-day type of scenario."
Underwood still hopes that the Illini can max out their games played this season but challenges remain.
"It's a goal to play 27 games but you start looking at the reality of the situation. I think every coach in the Big Ten will tell you that there is a great chance that you don't," Underwood said. "We are going to play as many as we can play and we will look to do that in the safest way we can."
Illini Maryland 1 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 2 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 3 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 4 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 5 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 6 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 7 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 8 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 9 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 10 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 11 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 12 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 13 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 14 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 15 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 16 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 17 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 18 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 19 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 20 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 21 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 22 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 23 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 24 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 25 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 26 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 27 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 28 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 29 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 30 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 31 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 32 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 33 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 34 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 35 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 36 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 37 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 38 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 39 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 40 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 41 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 42 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 43 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 44 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 45 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 46 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 47 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 48 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 49 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 50 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 51 011021.JPG
Illini Maryland 52 011021.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten