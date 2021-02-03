Watch now: Illinois has to stop 'parade to the free throw line' that allowed Indiana to stay close

The Illini did take advantage to the aggressive calls at the start of overtime by drawing two offensive fouls from Indiana's Race Thompson and Trey Galloway.

"I don't think we won the ball game because of our offense. It plays a part of it but our defense was huge in the overtime," Illinois guard Andre Curbelo said. "The two charges gave us a lot of energy and those two plays were big time. In my opinion, those plays were what made us win the game, those two defensive stops."

The freshman finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. He had no fear in driving to the basket. His final assist came in body-contorting pass to Kofi Cockburn that the big man slammed home with 19 seconds remaining in overtime.

"I saw him open and I didn't see anyone tighten (on him) so I gave it to him," Curbelo said. "I'm an undersized guard so I got down low to the ground and bounced it as low as I can. He caught it and dunked it and that was the game right there.

"I'm confident in my own teammates. I believe I'm more confident in them than they have in themselves sometime. I love them and they're my brothers and I trust them."

With Dosunmu out, Underwood depended on Curbelo to power the offense.