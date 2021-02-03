Watch now: Illinois has to stop 'parade to the free throw line' that allowed Indiana to stay close

CHAMPAIGN — The whistles were coming fast and furious on Tuesday as Illinois topped Indiana 75-71 in overtime to take home its first victory in Bloomington since 2010.
The referees were calling a tight game — Illinois and Indiana combined for 54 fouls — and five players fouled out, including Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
It was back-to-back punches for the Illini, with Bezhanishvili fouling out with 2:56 remaining and Dosunmu getting called for an offensive foul 16 seconds later. It was the first time Dosunmu has fouled out in his Illini career.
Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood stressed that his team has to do a better job of reacting to the referees.
"You have to adjust every single night to how the game is being officiated. We've got to do a better job of that because it kept (Indiana) in it," Underwood said. "Holding them to two field goals in the last 11 minutes (of the second half and overtime), it was just a parade to the free throw line. We got to be better at not fouling in those situations and understand how the game is being called."
The Illini did take advantage to the aggressive calls at the start of overtime by drawing two offensive fouls from Indiana's Race Thompson and Trey Galloway.
"I don't think we won the ball game because of our offense. It plays a part of it but our defense was huge in the overtime," Illinois guard Andre Curbelo said. "The two charges gave us a lot of energy and those two plays were big time. In my opinion, those plays were what made us win the game, those two defensive stops."
The freshman finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. He had no fear in driving to the basket. His final assist came in body-contorting pass to Kofi Cockburn that the big man slammed home with 19 seconds remaining in overtime.
"I saw him open and I didn't see anyone tighten (on him) so I gave it to him," Curbelo said. "I'm an undersized guard so I got down low to the ground and bounced it as low as I can. He caught it and dunked it and that was the game right there.
"I'm confident in my own teammates. I believe I'm more confident in them than they have in themselves sometime. I love them and they're my brothers and I trust them."
Ridiculous pass from @papicurbelo11 and @kxng_alpha with the DUNK DAGGER!#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Iva52ORw8u— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 3, 2021
With Dosunmu out, Underwood depended on Curbelo to power the offense.
"Curbelo really controlled the game in the second half from the offensive standpoint. In the open court, he is very hard to handle and he found the paint and sprayed it," Underwood said. "He missed a couple layups that he usually makes but the court just opens up (for him) and that opens players up. He got (Trent Frazier) a couple looks and then the pass at the end of the game (to Kofi) is a pass that not many guys make."
For a freshman in just his 17th college game, Curbelo has remarkable self awareness of his strengths and weaknesses.
"Sometimes I force my passes and I know I do silly things on the court. I know it and I'm getting better at it as the games go by and the practices go by," he said. "I'm not afraid of making those passes. Sometimes not a lot of people see what I see. I saw it (with Kofi) and I have confidence in myself and I have confidence in Kofi and I gave it to him."
Standout seniors
Illini seniors Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams each had standout moments against the Hoosiers.
Following a 24-point performance against Iowa, Frazier was red-hot again with a game-high 19 points that included 14 straight Illinois points from 4:59 left in the second half to 3:27 remaining in overtime.
"It is nice to have a great option and Trent was it. We kept running it to him and we've been trying to put him in space where we knew they would tag off him," Underwood said. "He has been in a lot of wars and been in this building before. We are almost in shock now if Trent misses because he has been on such a burner."
In the final seconds of overtime as the teams were trading free throws, Williams hit two with :02 seconds left to wrap up the 75-71 victory.
"I couldn't be more happy with Trent and Da’Monte. Ayo had a tough night so I have to give them credit," Underwood said. "Trent stepped up and did what he did and banged home a couple 3s. Da'Monte's defense and rebounding and then stepping up in making two free throws was huge."
Illini in running for Wooden Award
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn have been named to the late season top 20 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced this week.
Illinois is one of just three schools — and the lone Big Ten program — to have multiple student-athletes featured in the late season list for the Wooden Award, which has been awarded annually since 1976 to the nation's most outstanding college basketball player.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with seven players on the late season top 20, as chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on performances thus far during the 2020-21 season.
Dosunmu has been a three-time Big Ten Co-Player of the Week this season (12/14, 12/28 & 2/1) and is on the Bob Cousy Award top 10 candidates list. He is of only two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and is fifth in NCAA in scoring at 21.9 points per game.
Cockburn is on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award top 10 candidates list and leads the NCAA with 11 double-doubles. He is fourth in NCAA in field goal shooting at 68.2% (105-for-154) and leads the Big Ten in rebounding with 10.3 rebounds per game. He is on pace to become first Illini since 1973 to average a double-double for the season.
The 20 players listed are considered strong candidates for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year. The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented following the NCAA Tournament in April.
