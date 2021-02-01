Watch now: Illinois' Jacob Grandison hopes to keep making the 'dirty plays' against Indiana on Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN — It's a dirty job but somebody has to do it.
That's how Illinois forward Jacob Grandison feels about what he brings to the Illini: Handling the "dirty plays" that might end up with him on the hardcourt or into the stands.
"In terms of my role, we need an energy guy making those dirty plays that people don't want to make," Grandison said. "Just hustle plays and I've got a lot of energy to give. I think it is one of the best ways that I can impact this team and help us win. That was my focus (against Iowa) and I gave it all I got and we got the win."
During Friday's 80-75 win over the No. 7 Hawkeyes, Grandison played 30 minutes — his longest time on the court this season — and notched his first career double-double for Illinois with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Accepting a different role than in his freshman and sophomore years at Holy Cross has been a process.
"I've not always been that guy. Before I had to be the guy that scored the ball and that was my role," Grandison said. "Now I've kind of bought in and figured it out. I'm still learning that I have that gear and I'm starting to tap into that. I've always been in good shape, my conditioning is always been good and I pride myself on it. It is another tool now in my toolbelt that I found and I've got to keep using."
Sitting last year, gave Grandison a year to work on his shot and it shows.
"(Jacob) is a very good passer and he was a streaky shooter, but he found so many other ways to score that he didn't just have to dial in and focus on shooting," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "We thought a year in the system and a year with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) would help him. The year off has helped his jump shot immensely. Jake is always in the gym and he's an unbelievable worker and a smart young man."
Grandison and the Illini travel to Bloomington to face an Indiana team that hasn't played for more than a week. The Hoosiers last hit the court on Jan. 24 against Rutgers in a 74-70 loss and their scheduled game against Michigan last Saturday was postponed.
In the Illini's 69-60 victory at home over the Hoosiers on Dec. 26, Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 23 points. It will be a team effort to stop him on Tuesday.
"I won't just be (Trent Frazier). (Indiana) is doing a lot more with (Franklin) and he is handling the ball a lot more," Underwood said. "You can see (Indiana head coach Archie Miller's) confidence in him has grown and he has expanded his game as well. It will be a steady dose of all our perimeter guys having to go and guard him at different times. We have to do a better job on him than we did in the first game."
Indiana was successful in limiting Illinois possessions in the first meeting as well as disrupting fast transitions.
"(Indiana) is definitely a slower-paced team. They like half court sets and they are opportunistic in transition," Grandison said. "They want to get back and stop our (fast break) so we know we have to execute on both ends of the floor.
"They like to limit possessions but, at the same time, we want to play our game of Illinois basketball. It comes down to our stuff and making sure we execute for 40 minutes."
Grandison's new role in the starting lineup starter has begun but he knows that his work isn't done.
"Last year, I was there observing and of course I envisioned myself on the court, but I didn't have a set mindset of what my role was going to be," he said. "It has come into itself. For me, I'm trying to live in the moment. I'm not too worried about looking too far ahead and (thinking) this might happen, then this might happen. I've got to chop the wood and keep hacking at it and hope something good happens."
No. 12 Illinois at Indiana
WHEN: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming & Dan Dakich)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 11-5, 7-3; Indiana 9-7, 4-5
OF NOTE: Illinois is currently second in the Big Ten behind Michigan's 8-1 conference record. Indiana is in eighth place. Indiana leads the all-time series 93-89 and Illinois has won the last two meetings. Kofi Cockburn leads the NCAA in double-digit rebounding games with 12. Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 30 points in the first meeting with Indiana. Cockburn had 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2, Sr. 9.6
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 21.9
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 9.0
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 r-Jr. 3.4
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 16.9
Indiana
G — Armaan Franklin 6-4 So. 12.8
G — Aljami Durham 6-4 Sr. 10.6
G — Rob Phinisee 6-1 Jr. 8.3
F — Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-9 So. 20.1
F — Race Thompson 6-8 r-Jr. 9.3
