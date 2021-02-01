Watch now: Illinois' Jacob Grandison hopes to keep making the 'dirty plays' against Indiana on Tuesday

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"I won't just be (Trent Frazier). (Indiana) is doing a lot more with (Franklin) and he is handling the ball a lot more," Underwood said. "You can see (Indiana head coach Archie Miller's) confidence in him has grown and he has expanded his game as well. It will be a steady dose of all our perimeter guys having to go and guard him at different times. We have to do a better job on him than we did in the first game."

Indiana was successful in limiting Illinois possessions in the first meeting as well as disrupting fast transitions.

"(Indiana) is definitely a slower-paced team. They like half court sets and they are opportunistic in transition," Grandison said. "They want to get back and stop our (fast break) so we know we have to execute on both ends of the floor.

"They like to limit possessions but, at the same time, we want to play our game of Illinois basketball. It comes down to our stuff and making sure we execute for 40 minutes."

Grandison's new role in the starting lineup starter has begun but he knows that his work isn't done.