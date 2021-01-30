Watch now: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn again had decisive moment in a win over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — First it was "The Block" and now it is "The Rebound."
Back in March of 2020, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn locked up the Illini victory over Iowa in the final game of last season with a block on Sporting News Player of the Year Luka Garza. In Friday's rematch, Cockburn again took center stage when it mattered most and collected his own rebound on his missed free throw attempt with 2.7 seconds remaining and the Illini up 78-75. After being fouled, Cockburn hit his two free throws to finalize the 80-75 victory against the No. 7 team in the country.
Part of what put Cockburn in the perfect placement was the aggressive move teammate Da'Monte Williams made around Iowa forward Kris Murray. Williams bolted around Murray to get between him and the basket as the ball sailed out of Cockburn's hand in the free throw attempt.
Murray reacted to Williams by moving towards the basket and when the shot bounced off the rim, it landed in Murray's original placement before the free throw attempt. Cockburn slid up the paint and beat three Hawkeye players to grab the rebound.
Cockburn's nine points and 10 rebound performance ended his NCAA-leading streak of double-doubles at six games but that 10th rebound, which gave him his NCAA-leading 12th double-digit rebounding performance of the season, made all the difference.
In the battle of the bigs, Cockburn limited Garza to 19 points and four rebounds which were well below his season averages of 26.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
"We made (Luka) guard. Iowa is known for playing a zone and (Luka) is a very efficient offensive player. They play a zone to typically hide him from having to guard to make him very efficient on offense," Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "Tonight, we made him guard. I believe we have the best big in the country in Kofi and we wanted to get the ball to him and try to put fouls on (Luka) and make him work. Make him tired and get him fatigued. I think we did a pretty good job on that."
Frazier's big night
Earlier in the week before Trent Frazier's explosive 24-point performance against Iowa on Friday, he was snubbed in the nominations for the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year.
Fifteen players were selected to the midseason team in contention for the award and the only player from the Big Ten included was Michigan's Franz Wagner. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood hasn't taken the slight well.
"To say I'm angry, would be an understatement. I think anyone who has faced Trent Frazier will know he is probably, if not the best, one of the best defenders," Underwood said. "It is a travesty in my opinion and I'm very, very frustrated for him and our team because we know how valuable he is on the defensive end. He takes charges, dives on the floor and always guards the other team's best player. He has really negated some very, very good players. We understand how important he and the job he does are."
Frazier's 24 points were the most he has scored since he dropped 30 against Minnesota Jan. 30, 2019, which was a span of 59 games.
"I try to do my best on both sides of the basketball. Tonight, my teammates did an unbelievable job looking for me when I got hot and they kept feeding me," he said. "I’m going to have nights like that and I’m not going to have nights like that. That’s where me being a senior, I bring that energy to defense. I have that mindset that when the basketball isn’t going in, I can help my team out doing whatever it takes to win."
While a big scoring night is great, Frazier's focus on his defensive game is different.
"I take it personally every night. Whoever my matchup is and whoever my assignment is, I go out there and try to do my job for 40 minutes," Frazier said. "Obviously, my teammates believe in me in guarding the other team’s best player so I try to go out and do my job to the best that I can. I know what I can do on that side of the basketball but there is a bigger goal right now. I just want to help my team win and keep moving forward game by game."
Risks of a Big Ten Tournament
With final plans for the 2021 Big Ten Tournament yet to be finalized and many Big Ten teams facing the rescheduling of COVID-related postponements, the end of the 2021 season will be unpredictable.
"The one thing I figured out is this, (a conference tournament would be) five or six weeks away and that's a long time in our COVID world today," Underwood said. "I try not to get more than a week ahead. I think if we have a conference tournament, there are some challenges to that and I think there are some benefits to that.
"I think right now we have a league that has 10, 11, 12 opportunities to get teams in (to the NCAA tournament). With so many unknowns, in terms of what our schedule will look like, we would be foolish to think that someone's not going to pause (due to COVID protocols) again and kick some more games that have to be made up."
For teams that have likely already locked up an at-large invitation to March Madness, should they risk potential COVID-19 exposure at a conference tournament? Underwood feels the final decision that is made will maximize athlete safety.
"To speculate (on what it will look like) would be foolish on my part. I'm going to have no say in it and the league is going to do they think is best for our league and our coaches," he said. "Obviously, we want to do it with the safety and health of our student-athletes first and foremost. We don't want to do anything to jeopardize our team or anybody else that has the opportunity to play in the postseason. We want them to be as safe as we can be."
